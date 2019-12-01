When Deepika Padukone's Dance Lesson Request To Kartik Aaryan Was Fulfilled At The Mumbai Airport

Kartik Aaryan and Deepika Padukone photographed at the Mumbai airport.

Remember how Deepika Padukone had asked actor Kartik Aaryan to teach her the hook step of the party song Dheeme Dheeme from his forthcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh? Well, that wish came true and can you guess where? It happened at the Mumbai airport on Sunday morning. On Saturday, Kartik had responded to Deepika's request and said " Zi, zarur. Aap jaldi pick kar lengi... bataiye kab." An enthusiastic Deepika invited Kartik to terminal 2A of Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport at 9:00 AM and wrote on her Instagram story: "Be there or be square." She also invited Kartik's Pati Patni Aur Woh co-stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday and she wrote, "PS: Patni and Woh are welcome."

Check out the pictures and videos of Kartik Aaryan teaching Deepika Padukone at the Mumbai airport:

Kartik Aaryan and Deepika Padukone at the airport.

Kartik and Deepika were all smiles.

Kartik and Deepika did the hook step of Dheeme Dheeme.

Kartik Aaryan helping out Deepika with the step.

Deepika, being a quick learner, aced the hook step of Dheeme Dheeme and how. Kartik Aaryan shared the pictures from the fun session in his Instagram profile.

The "Padmaavat" actress thanked Kartik on her Instagram story and she wrote: "Thank you Kartik Aaryan for your warmth and enthusiasm. All the best and lost if love."

A screenshot of Deepika Padukone's Instagram story.

Earlier this week, Deepika had requested Kartik to teach her the hook step so that she could participate in the #Dheemdheemechallenge," a social media challenge, as a part of which, Bollywood actors are posting videos of themselves dancing to the song. "Kartik Aaryan, will you please teach me the Dheeme Dheeme step. I want to take part in the #Dheemdheemechallenge," Deepika wrote. We can't wait for Deepika Padukone to take up the #Dheemdheemechallenge."

On the work front, Deepika will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, in which she will play the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. She will also have a brief role in Kabir Khan's '83, in which she will play Kapil Dev's wife Romi Bhatia. Ranveer will play Kapil Dev in that film.

Kartik Aaryan, busy with the promotional duties of Pati Patni Aur Woh, also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and an untitled film by Imtiaz Ali, co-starring Sara Ali Khan, in the pipeline.