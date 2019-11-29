Kartik Aaryan, Are You Listening? Deepika Padukone Wants You To Teach Her The Dheeme Dheeme Step

Deepika Padukone shared this image. (Image courtesy: deepikapadukone )

The Dheeme Dheeme Challenge has took over the Internet and now Deepika Padukone wants to participate in it. The actress asked Kartik Aaryan to teach her the signature "Dheeme Dheeme step." The Dheeme Dheeme Challenge has been trending incessantly, courtesy Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar's catchy dance steps in the Pati Patni Aur Woh song Dheeme Dheeme. On Thursday, Deepika Padukone expressed her wish to "take part" in the viral challenge and asked the film's lead actor to teach her the "Dheeme Dheeme step." She wrote on her Instagram story: "Kartik Aaryan, will you please teach me the Dheeme Dheeme step. I want to take part in the #Dheemdheemechallenge."

Take a look:

A screenshot of Deepika Padukone's Instagram story.

We now eagerly wait for Kartik Aaryan's response to Deepika Padukone's request.

In case you haven't watched the Dheeme Dheeme song, take a look:

Pati Patni Aur Woh is the remake of the 1978 film of same name, which featured Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur in the lead roles. Other than Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday, the remake also features Aparshakti Khurrana and Rajesh Sharma.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat. She will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, in which she will play the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Other than Chhapaak, Deepika will also feature in Kabir Khan's '83, in which she will play Kapil Dev's wife Romi Bhatia. Ranveer will play Kapil Dev in that film.

Kartik Aaryan awaits the release of his upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh, which will open in theatres on December 6. He other projects are Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and an untitled film by Imtiaz Ali.