Here's How Kartik Aaryan Responded To Deepika Padukone's Dance Lesson Request

Kartik Aaryan stars in Pati Patni Aur Who (courtesy kartikaaryan)

Looks like we'll soon get to see Deepika Padukone grooving to Pati Patni Aur Woh song Dheeme Dheeme. On Friday evening, the 33-year-old actress enquired if Kartik Aaryan is free to teach her the hook step of the party song Dheeme Dheeme as she wants to contribute to the viral Dheeme Dheeme Challenge. Responding to Deepika's message on Instagram within hours, Kartik Aaryan accepted the offer and asked to decide a date and time. Here's what the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor wrote on his Instagram story: "Zi, zarur. Aap jaldi pick kar lengi... bataiye kab." Kartik also added two dancing emojis to the story. He clearly is excited!

Deepika, intrigued by the Dheeme Dheeme Challenge, had sent out this message earlier: "Kartik Aaryan, will you please teach me the Dheeme Dheeme step. I want to take part in the Dheeme Dheeme Challenge."

The Dheeme Dheeme song, released earlier this month, is a total party number. Kartik features with his co-stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in the peppy number. Sung by Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar, the song became an instant hit on the Internet.

Earlier in March, fans got a glimpse of Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan's fun banter at the Zee Cine Awards, which the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor was co-hosting with Vicky Kaushal. Prompted by Kartik and Vicky, Deepika and Ranveer started taking wedding pheras on stage, when a tensed Kartik blurted out: "Bachhe ki jaan loge kya? Performance baaki hai abhi bhai ka."

Kartik Aaryan's Pati Patni Aur Woh releases on December 6.