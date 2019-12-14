Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office Collection Day 8: Kartik Aaryan's Film Makes Rs 59 Crore

Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office Collection: A still from the film. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh )

Highlights Pati Patni Aur Woh performed well on Friday as well

The film has been directed by Mudassar Aziz

It is the Hindi remake of the 1978 film of the same name

Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday's recently released film Pati Patni Aur Woh continues to attract cine-lovers at the box office despite facing competition from new films such as Mardaani, The Body and Jumanji: The Next Level, reported Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film, which entered its second week recently, collected Rs 3.05 crore on Friday. Now, the total score of the film has reached Rs 59.02 crore, stated Mr Adarsh in his report. "#PatiPatniAurWoh continues to attract footfalls, despite multiple films invading the marketplace [#Mardaani2, #TheBody, #Jumanji] + reduction of screens/shows... Expect strong results on [second] Sat and Sun... [Week 2] Fri 3.05 cr. Total: Rs 59.02 cr. #India business," he tweeted.

#PatiPatniAurWoh continues to attract footfalls, despite multiple films invading the marketplace [#Mardaani2, #TheBody, #Jumanji] + reduction of screens/shows... Expect strong results on [second] Sat and Sun... [Week 2] Fri 3.05 cr. Total: Rs 59.02 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 14, 2019

Pati Patni Aur Woh is Kartik Aaryan's highest opening film so far. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film is the Hindi remake of the 1978 marital comedy of the same name, which featured Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur in the lead roles. Other than Kartik, Bhumi and Ananya, Pati Patni Aur Woh also features Aparshakti Khurrana and Rajesh Sharma.

The film opened to decent reviews last week. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 2.5 stars out of five and wrote: "The actors give the film all they have. Kartik Aryaan is quick to hit his straps, Bhumi Pednekar pulls off the sultry siren with as much ease as she does the settled-into-domesticity persona, and Ananya Panday is perfectly cast as the wide-eyed girl who sweeps the hero off his feet but holds her own ground."

Pati Patni Aur Woh released on December 6.