Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office Collection Day 5: Kartik Aaryan's Film Is Full Speed Ahead At Rs 46 Crore

Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday's new film Pati Patni Aur Woh is "in no mood to slow down," reported Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The recently released will most probably cross the Rs 50 crore mark on its sixth day, stated Mr Adarsh in his report. Pati Patni Aur Woh, which continues to be cine-lovers' favourite film, earned Rs 5.35 crore on Tuesday. With this, the total score of the film has reached Rs 46.99 crore. Sharing the impressive box office numbers of the film on social media, Taran Adarsh wrote: "Pati Patni Aur Woh is in no mood to slow down... Will swim past Rs 50 crore mark today [Day 6]... Friday 9.10 crore, Saturday 12.33 crore, Sunday 14.51 crore, Monday 5.70 crore, Tuesday 5.35 crore. Total: Rs 46.99 cr. India business."

Pati Patni Aur Woh is the remake of the 1978 marital comedy of the same name, directed by BR Chopra. The remake has been directed by Mudassar Aziz and it also features Aparshakti Khurrana and Rajesh Sharma.

Meanwhile, evaluating the box office performance of Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's Panipat, which also opened to reviews on Friday, Taran Adarsh stated that the film collected Rs 22.48 crore in five days. "Panipat continues to underperform... Friday 4.12 crore, Saturday 5.78 crore, Sunday 7.78 crore, Monday 2.59 crore, Tuesday 2.21 crore. Total: Rs 22.48 crore. India business," he tweeted.

Panipat opened to mixed reviews on December 6. Reviewing the film for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee wrote: "Panipat is anything but engaging. The lumbering nature of the film, aggravated by its three-hour run-time, prevents any sort of emotional connect being formed and sustained between what unfolds on the screen and the audience."

Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Panipat stars Sanjay Dutt, Mohnish Bahl, Padmini Kolhapure and Zeenat Aman in pivotal roles.