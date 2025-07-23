Kartik Aaryan Recreates Coldplay Kiss Cam Viral Video, Caught Cheating On His...

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan has jumped on the bandwagon of memes recreating the viral Coldplay kiss cam video and the result is a fun video.

What's Happening

Kartik Aaryan shared an entertaining reel on his Instagram page on Wednesday where he recreated the viral video of Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and the company's HR chief Kristin Cabot from the Coldplay concert, Boston, which took the Internet by storm after it was found that the two were involved in an extramarital affair.

The actor captioned the post as "Almost got Fired..."

What's The Truth

The fun video featuring Kartik Aaryan also had a running text, which read, "Fitness freak, Kartik Aaryan, caught cheating on his diet, at the Coldplay concert last night".

In his case, the actor, who has become a fitness freak since he starred in 2024's Chandu Champion, was caught cheating on... wait for it... his diet with a bar of chocolate.

In the reel that he shared, the actor -- who was most recently romantically linked with Sreeleela, his co-star in Anurag Basu's next film -- is seen spitting out a piece of chocolate in his palm once he is "caught on camera" (read: sees the mirror) and quickly starts exercising with his dumbbells.

After music composer AR Rahman, Kartik Aaryan is the next celebrity to poke fun at the viral Coldplay kiss cam controversy. AR Rahman recently told the audience at his Washington show that he won't get them into trouble. "Don't worry," he cheekily said, referring to the viral video.

In A Nutshell

Actor Kartik Aaryan shared a funny video on his Instagram page, poking fun at the viral Coldplay kiss cam video as he was "caught" cheating on his diet.

