Ahead Of <i>Globetrotter</i> Event, Mahesh Babu Remembers Father Krishna With Throwback Gem: "Thinking Of You A Little More Today"

Mahesh Babu is currently gearing up for the much-awaited launch of his upcoming film Globetrotter. The grand event will take place later today at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. Director SS Rajamouli, as well as actors Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran, will also mark their attendance.

Ahead of the event, Mahesh Babu shared a throwback picture remembering his father, Ghattamaneni Siva Rama Krishna Murthy. The image featured the father-son duo standing near a stylish vintage bike. While Mahesh wore a white shirt paired with grey pants, his father was seen dressed up in a leather jacket and a chequered shirt.

In the caption, Mahesh Babu wrote, "Thinking of you a little more today…and knowing you'd be proud nanna."

— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) November 15, 2025

The Globetrotter event will be streaming on JioHotstar from 7 PM onwards in India. For international fans, several news platforms, including Variety, will be airing the event live on YouTube at 5:30 AM PST and 8:30 AM ET.

Earlier this week, Rajamouli unveiled the first-look poster of Priyanka Chopra in Globetrotter. The image showed the actress in a fierce and commanding avatar. She was dressed in a mustard yellow saree while wielding a gun. The global star was captured lunging forward over rocky terrain in a dramatic, windswept setting.

The side note read, "The woman who redefined Indian Cinema on the global stage. Welcome back, Desi Girl! @priyankachopra. Can't wait for the world to witness your myriad shades of MANDAKINI."

Before this, the makers released a poster of Mahesh Babu on the actor's 50th birthday. The image didn't show his face but instead focused on the close-up of a rugged chest, which was adorned with a rudraksh mala featuring a trishul and Nandi pendant.

The official title and first glimpse of Globetrotter will be revealed at the launch event later today, November 15.