Pari: Will You Be Anushka Sharma's Valentine? See Her Spooky Proposal, If You Dare

Yet again, Anushka Sharma spooked everyone. And, this time, it's a scary Valentine's Day proposal. "Will you be her Valentine?" she asks in a new video from her forthcoming film Pari. In the video clip, Anushka says 'I love you' to co-star Parambrata Chatterjee and they share a smile. But suddenly, she hears her own voice echo. What follows next will give you the chills. (No spoilers ahead. Watch it at your own risk). Anushka's post also revealed that the trailer of Pari will release on Thursday. (Our reaction - Aree baap re. Just like how Ranveer Singh reacted after watching the teaser).
- "Will you be her Valentine?" wrote Anushka
- Parambrata Chatterjee also features in the video
Pari releases on March 2 (during Holi). So, this Holi, be ready to be scared as heck. Going by the posters and teasers of the film so far, we can say Anushka's Pari is just not for the faint-hearted. (You would agree too).
Get a glimpse of Pari teaser, unveiled last week.
Here's something 'more haunting than your Monday blues.'
Anushka Sharma is currently filming Aanand L Rai's Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She also has YRF's Sui Dhaaga with Varun Dhawan in the pipeline.