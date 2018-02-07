Ranveer Singh's Reaction To Anushka Sharma's Scary Pari Teaser Is E.P.I.C

Anushka Sharma's frightening Pari teaser - released today - has spooked everyone whose seen it. That includes us, and also actor Ranveer Singh. And since Ranveer is never afraid to let his feelings show, he left not one comment but two (the same comment, twice) on Anushka's Instagram post. What was your first reaction after watching the teaser Pari? We can tell you what Ranveer's was - he freaked out and went 'Aree BAAAAAP re,' with a spooky emoticon. He's all of us, watching the creepy teaser with hands over eyes. Yes, we were scared and so, it seems, was Ranveer Singh.
Highlights
- "Aree BAAAAAP re," wrote Ranveer
- Varun Dhawan has also liked the teaser
- Ranveer and Anushka have previously worked together in three films
Here's the teaser of Anushka Sharma's Pari (watch at your own risk, please).
Read what Ranveer Singh commented.
Apart from Ranveer, Anushka's Sui Dhaaga co-star Varun Dhawan has also liked the teaser shared on Instagram.
Ranveer Singh, 32, debuted opposite Anushka Sharma, 29, in the 2010 film Band Baaja Baaraat. His second film, Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl, was also with Anushka. Ranveer and Anushka were rumoured to be dating during the release of Band Baaja Baaraat. However, none of them acknowledged a romance. They appeared together in the third season of Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan. Ranveer and Anushka's last co-starred together in the 2015 film Dil Dhadakne Do.
CommentsTheir film "Padmaavat" released a couple of weeks ago and has done humongous business at the box office.
Pari also stars Parambrata Chatterjee, Ritabhari Chakraborty and Rajat Kapoor. It is Anushka's third film as a producer and releases on March 2 (Holi).