Anushka Sharma's Pari Teaser Is Here And It's Beyond Nightmarish

If Anushka Sharma's Pari hasn't scared you enough then watch the teaser which released today. The teaser gives a glimpse into Pari's world and yes, it's 'not a fairytale.' Anushka appears to be possessed by a demon, who has "come out to play." Actors Parambrata Chatterjee, Ritabhari Chakraborty and Rajat Kapoor also make an appearance in the teaser. Parambrata's character wants Anushka out of his house - but it won't be easy. All things are topsy-turvy and then in the end Anushka meets her worst dream, which will scare the bejesus out of you.
Highlights
- Pari also stars Parambrata Chatterjee and Ritabhari Chakraborty
- Pari is Anushka Sharma's third film as producer
- The film will hit the screens on March 2
Watch the teaser, if you can:
Anushka Sharma's horror film might just beat Ram Gopal Varma's Bhoot (don't you think so?)
Before the teaser, Anushka, who is also the film's producer, shared several spooky posters and short clips introducing her film. The build-up to the teaser was fabulous. Take a look:
Later this year, Anushka will be seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She has also signed up for Sui Dhaaga, co-starring Varun Dhawan. Sui Dhaaga is produced by Yash Raj Films and it will be directed by Sharat Katariya.