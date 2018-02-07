Anushka Sharma's Pari Teaser Is Here And It's Beyond Nightmarish

Anushka Sharma is probably possessed by an evil demon in Pari

Updated: February 07, 2018 13:06 IST
Anushka Sharma in a still from Pari. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

  1. Pari also stars Parambrata Chatterjee and Ritabhari Chakraborty
  2. Pari is Anushka Sharma's third film as producer
  3. The film will hit the screens on March 2
If Anushka Sharma's Pari hasn't scared you enough then watch the teaser which released today. The teaser gives a glimpse into Pari's world and yes, it's 'not a fairytale.' Anushka appears to be possessed by a demon, who has "come out to play." Actors Parambrata Chatterjee, Ritabhari Chakraborty and Rajat Kapoor also make an appearance in the teaser. Parambrata's character wants Anushka out of his house - but it won't be easy. All things are topsy-turvy and then in the end Anushka meets her worst dream, which will scare the bejesus out of you.

Watch the teaser, if you can:



Anushka Sharma's horror film might just beat Ram Gopal Varma's Bhoot (don't you think so?)

Before the teaser, Anushka, who is also the film's producer, shared several spooky posters and short clips introducing her film. The build-up to the teaser was fabulous. Take a look:
 

 
 

Sweet dreams guys...... #HoliWithPari

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on


 


Pari is Anushka's third film as producer after critically acclaimed NH10 and Phillauri, which failed to impress the moviegoers. Pari is directed by Prosit Roy and it is slated to hit the screens on March 2. The original release date of Pari was February 9 but it was postponed to make way for Akhay Kumar's Padman. Both Pari and PadMan are co-produced by KriArj Entertainment.

Later this year, Anushka will be seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She has also signed up for Sui Dhaaga, co-starring Varun Dhawan. Sui Dhaaga is produced by Yash Raj Films and it will be directed by Sharat Katariya.

