Pari Poster: Stop It, Anushka Sharma. You're Scaring The Bejesus Out Of Us

A new poster of Pari was unveiled by the makers today

Seen the new poster of Anushka Sharma's Pari yet? Well, let this be known that the new poster of Pari is scary as heck. The new poster of the film also features actor Parambrata Chatterjee, who looks quite scared while Anushka Sharma's bruised look and long nails will definitely fright you. "Sooner or later, fate shows up at your doorstep.....Until then keep your eyes wide open," Anushka wrote while she shared the poster on social media. The actress also revealed that the new teaser of Pari will be out tomorrow. Excited or scared? Pari, which was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on February 9 along with Akshay Kumar's PadManwill now release on March 2.

A couple of days ago, Anushka Sharma shared another short video of Pari and it was definitely not for the faint hearted. The video features Anushka sitting on a bed with a weird expression while it gives us goosebumps as soon as the camera shows her toenails. Watch the video.
 


Anushka Sharma also shared her first look from Pari. Anushka looked unrecognisable in the haunting poster amidst a blue background.
 

Pari is Anushka's third film as producer (Clean Slate Films) after 2015's critically acclaimed NH10 and last year's Phillauri. Anushka is currently filming Aanand L Rai's movie Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif while Parambrata is known for his role in Sujoy Ghosh's Kahaani, co-starring Vidya Balan.

Anushka Sharma married Virat Kohli at a destination wedding in Italy on December 11 last year, and rounded off her wedding festivities with a Mumbai reception on December 27.

