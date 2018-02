Pari Poster: Stop It, Anushka Sharma. You're Scaring The Bejesus Out Of Us

Highlights Anushka Sharma looks scary as heck in Pari's new poster The poster also features Parambrata Chatterjee Pari is scheduled to hit the screens on March 2

Sooner or later, fate shows up at your doorstep.....

Until then keep your eyes wide open and watch out for #PariTeaserTomorrow@paramspeak@OfficialCSFilms@kriarj@poojafilmspic.twitter.com/6fG8ZrR9Ry — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) February 6, 2018

Seen the new poster of Anushka Sharma'syet? Well, let this be known that the new poster ofis scary as heck. The new poster of the film also features actor Parambrata Chatterjee, who looks quite scared while Anushka Sharma's bruised look and long nails will definitely fright you. "Sooner or later, fate shows up at your doorstep.....Until then keep your eyes wide open," Anushka wrote while she shared the poster on social media. The actress also revealed that the new teaser ofwill be out tomorrow. Excited or scared?, which was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on February 9 along with Akshay Kumar's Warning: If you still think you're brave enough , then see the new poster.A couple of days ago, Anushka Sharma shared another short video ofand it was definitely not for the faint hearted. The video features Anushka sitting on a bed with a weird expression while it gives us goosebumps as soon as the camera shows her toenails. Watch the video.Anushka Sharma also shared her first look from. Anushka looked unrecognisable in the haunting poster amidst a blue background.Not scared enough, then see this.is Anushka's third film as producer (Clean Slate Films) after 2015's critically acclaimedand last year's. Anushka is currently filming Aanand L Rai's movie, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif while Parambrata is known for his role in Sujoy Ghosh's, co-starring Vidya Balan.Anushka Sharma married Virat Kohli at a destination wedding in Italy on December 11 last year, and rounded off her wedding festivities with a Mumbai reception on December 27.