Pari Poster: Stop It, Anushka Sharma. You're Scaring The Bejesus Out Of Us

Highlights
- Anushka Sharma looks scary as heck in Pari's new poster
- The poster also features Parambrata Chatterjee
- Pari is scheduled to hit the screens on March 2
Warning: If you still think you're brave enough, then see the new poster.
Sooner or later, fate shows up at your doorstep.....— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) February 6, 2018
Until then keep your eyes wide open and watch out for #PariTeaserTomorrow@paramspeak@OfficialCSFilms@kriarj@poojafilmspic.twitter.com/6fG8ZrR9Ry
A couple of days ago, Anushka Sharma shared another short video of Pari and it was definitely not for the faint hearted. The video features Anushka sitting on a bed with a weird expression while it gives us goosebumps as soon as the camera shows her toenails. Watch the video.
Anushka Sharma also shared her first look from Pari. Anushka looked unrecognisable in the haunting poster amidst a blue background.
Pari...First Look @OfficialCSFilms@kriarj@paramspeak#PariFirstLookpic.twitter.com/GvO6YfjIjz— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) June 13, 2017
Not scared enough, then see this.
#HoliWithPari@OfficialCSFilms@paramspeak#PrernaaArora#KarneshSharma@kriarj#ArjunNKapoor@poojafilmshttps://t.co/aMePVg992Gpic.twitter.com/lTrXywsWSo— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) January 10, 2018
Anushka Sharma married Virat Kohli at a destination wedding in Italy on December 11 last year, and rounded off her wedding festivities with a Mumbai reception on December 27.