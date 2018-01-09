Anushka Sharma's Pari Gets Rescheduled. Now, Releasing On Holi

This Holi, be ready to be scared. Very, very scared because Anushka Sharma's Pari is arriving at the theatres and it doesn't look like one for the faint of the heart. Sharing a brief but scary as heck teaser, Anushka Sharma wrote: "Sweet dreams guys..." But if you are aiming for a good night's sleep after this, we are not too sure. The teaser of Anushka's new film also revealed the new release date of the movie - earlier the film was supposed to hit screens on February 9 but now has been rescheduled to arrive in theatres on March 2.
- Pari is releasing on March 2 now
- Earlier, Pari was scheduled to release on February 9
- This is Anushka's first film after her wedding
Pari - Anushka Sharma's first movie after she got hitched - is now slated to release on March 2, this year, which means it's now releasing three weeks after Padmavat's reported release date - Republic Day. The movie will be directed by Prosit Roy while Anushka Sharma's Clean Slate Films will be producing the movie. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar's PadMan keeps January 26 locked for release.
KriArj Entertainment's Prernaa Arora, who is producing both PadMan and Pari, recently told IANS: "The curiosity level to see Padmavat has increased to a hysterical point now. Whenever it opens it is going to be an instant crowd-puller. Any film released on the same day would have to take the brunt of the Padmavat wave."
Sweet dreams guys... #HoliWithParihttps://t.co/aMePVg992G— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) January 9, 2018
This is how Anushka Sharma had revealed the first look of the movie.
Pari...First Look @OfficialCSFilms@kriarj@paramspeak#PariFirstLookpic.twitter.com/GvO6YfjIjz— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) June 13, 2017
Anushka Sharma married Virat Kohli at a destination wedding in Italy on December 11 last year, and rounded off her wedding festivities with a Mumbai reception on December 27. She recently touched down in Mumbai after accompanying Virat Kohli on his South Africa trip for a while.