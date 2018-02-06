"Padmaavat" Box Office Collection Day 12: Deepika Padukone's Film Is 'Rock-Steady.' Makes 219.50 Cr

"Padmaavat" Box Office Collection: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor's film has crossed the 200 crore mark

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: February 06, 2018 17:18 IST
Deepika Padukone in "Padmaavat". (Image courtesy: Taran Adarsh)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Padmaavat" is a 'super-hit,' tweeted Taran Adarsh
  2. The film has made Rs. 219.50 crore so far
  3. The film is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmaavat", starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, is 'rock-steady,' tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film has collected Rs. 219.50 crore so far and is a 'super-hit.' "Padmaavat" is the top three grossers worldwide and it is also Deepika Padukone's seventh Rs 100 crore-film. "Padmaavat" is rock-steady. Friday 10 crore, Saturday 16 crore, Sunday 20 crore, Monday 7 crore," tweeted Mr Adarsh. "Padmaavat" released amid fierce protests from Rajput Karni Sena and other fringe outfits. Despite the opposition and threats, "Padmaavat" collected over Rs. 215 crore in twelve days. Take a look at "Padmaavat"'s India business report card here:
 

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh earlier reported that "Padmaavat", in its opening weekend, crossed the business of films like Dilwale, Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. (The last three films star Salman Khan). Also, Mr Adarsh mentioned that "Padmaavat" has surpassed the collections of Deepika and Ranveer's 2013 film Bajirao Mastani, also directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
 

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee praised Ranveer's performance and wrote, "The director's most willing ally in this endeavour is Ranveer Singh, ebulliently evil and visceral in his portrayal of a venal villain on the rampage. He is never short on energy."

Deepika Padukone's "Padmaavat" released after a month's delay. It was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on December 1. Several Rajput groups protested against the film. The CBFC gave a green signal to the release earlier in January and suggested five modifications, including the title (which earlier was Padmavati).

