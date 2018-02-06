'Padmaavat' Box Office Collection Day 12: Deepika Padukone's Film Is 'Rock-Steady.' Makes 219.50 Cr

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmaavat", starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, is 'rock-steady,' tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film has collected Rs. 219.50 crore so far and is a 'super-hit.' "Padmaavat" is the top three grossers worldwide and it is also Deepika Padukone's seventh Rs 100 crore-film. "Padmaavat" is rock-steady. Friday 10 crore, Saturday 16 crore, Sunday 20 crore, Monday 7 crore," tweeted Mr Adarsh. "Padmaavat" released amid fierce protests from Rajput Karni Sena and other fringe outfits. Despite the opposition and threats, "Padmaavat" collected over Rs. 215 crore in twelve days. Take a look at "Padmaavat"'s India business report card here:
#Padmaavat is ROCK-STEADY... [Week 2] Fri 10 cr, Sat 16 cr, Sun 20 cr, Mon 7 cr. Total: 219.50 cr. India biz. SUPER-HIT.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 6, 2018
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh earlier reported that "Padmaavat", in its opening weekend, crossed the business of films like Dilwale, Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. (The last three films star Salman Khan). Also, Mr Adarsh mentioned that "Padmaavat" has surpassed the collections of Deepika and Ranveer's 2013 film Bajirao Mastani, also directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
This may sound UNBELIEVABLE, but #Padmaavat has crossed *lifetime biz* of #Dilwale, #BajiraoMastani, #Sultan, #TigerZindaHai [still running] and #BajrangiBhaijaan in its *opening weekend* itself in Australia... Will cross #Dhoom3 today [Mon]... INCREDIBLE indeed!... @Rentrak— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 29, 2018
Deepika Padukone's "Padmaavat" released after a month's delay. It was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on December 1. Several Rajput groups protested against the film. The CBFC gave a green signal to the release earlier in January and suggested five modifications, including the title (which earlier was Padmavati).