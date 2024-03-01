Parents-To-Be Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Surprised With Flowers From Fan At Airport. Watch

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at the Mumbai airport.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh made their first public appearance together after announcing that they are expecting their first child. The couple announced the news on Thursday. The couple were pictured at the Mumbai airport, twinning and winning in white outfits, on Thursday night. As the couple made their way to the airport, they received a warm welcome from fans and the paparazzi stationed there. The couple were greeted with flowers and sweets. "How sweet," exclaimed mom-to-be Deepika Padukone as a fan gave her and Ranveer flowers. "Congratulations," said a paparazzo. "Badhaai ho," another one added. "Kuchh meetha ho jaye," another paparazzo added. The couple thanked the fans for all the love and greetings.

This is how Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced the big news on Thursday:

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had two wedding ceremonies in 2018. The couple had an intimate destination wedding in Italy's Lake Como with only close friends and family in attendance. They later hosted grand receptions in Bengaluru and Mumbai. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone started dating in 2012 and they got secretly engaged in 2015, they revealed on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 8 last year.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's first film together was Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela (2013), which was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The couple have also co-starred in Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. The couple also shared screen space in Kabir Khan's sports drama 83. They also co-starred in Cirkus song Current Laga Re. They will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.