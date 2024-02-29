After Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's Pregnancy Announcement, 'Mubarak' From Priyanka Chopra, Vikrant Massey And Other Stars

Ranveer Singh with Deepika Padukone.(courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh just announced that they are expecting their first child. The couple announced on Instagram that they are expecting their first child in September. Congratulatory wishes bombarded the comments section of their post in no time. Priyanka Chopra, who co-starred with the couple in Bajirao Mastani and worked with Ranveer Singh in Dil Dhadakne Do and Gunday, wrote, "Mubarak" along with a heart emoji. Vikrant Massey, who co-starred with Deepika in Chhapaak, wrote, "OMGGGGGGG! Bahut bahut shubhkamnaen aap dono ko." Sonakshi Sinha, co-star of Ranveer Singh in Lootera, wrote, "Your best production yet. So so happy for you both... congratulations." Kriti Sanon's comment read, "Omg! Congratulations you two." Varun Dhawan, who is also expecting his first child with wife Natasha Dalal, dropped heart emojis.

Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Sonam Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan also congratulated the couple. Shreya Ghoshal added, "OMG! So excited, so happy for you both. Many many congratulations." Designer Masaba Gupta added, "Congratulations. Best news ever." Casting director Shanoo Sharma added, "God bless you 3." Sophie Choudry's comment read, "Congratulations you guys! So much love." Deepika's Fighter co-star Akshay Oberoi commented, "Congrats!! Such exciting news." Neha Dhupia added, "Congratulations guys! Welcome to the best hood ever."

See the post here:

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married per Konkani rituals in 2018. They also had a North Indian wedding. The couple had an intimate destination wedding in Italy's Lake Como with only close friends and family in attendance. They later hosted grand receptions in Bengaluru and Mumbai.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's first film together was Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela (2013), which was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The couple has also co-starred in Bajirao Mastani and "Padmaavat." The couple also shared screen space in Kabir Khan's sports drama '83. They also co-starred in Cirkus song Current Laga Re.