"Aap Mat Kijiye": Sara Ali Khan To Paps Capturing Her Distributing Sweets Outside A Temple

Sara Ali Khan spotted distributing sweets outside a temple

Sara Ali Khan has been the talk of the town with her recent OTT releases, Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan. On a Saturday, the actress was spotted at the Shani temple in Juhu, Mumbai. After offering prayers at the temple, she was also seen distributing sweets to the needy individuals sitting outside the temple. However, when the paparazzi captured her distributing sweets on video, she appeared unhappy about it and said, “Please mat karo. Mai aap logo se binti kar kar thak gayi. Aap mat kijiye, please. [Please, don't do it. I am tired of pleading with you all. Don't do this, please.]” Shortly after, she got into her car and left the scene.

Sara Ali Khan isn't always this upset with the paparazzi. Usually, she greets them with her signature "Namastey." In 2021, she even apologised for her bodyguard's actions when he pushed a pap during an event. In a video shared by Instant Bollywood, Sara Ali Khan is seen asking her security team about the paparazzo they pushed after a scuffle. "Kidhar gaye wo? Kidhar hain wo? Wo giraya kisko aapne? (Where is he? Whom did you push down?)," she asks worriedly in front of the paparazzi as she heads to her car after the event.

Some people from the crowd say, "No one fell down," while others mention the pap who was pushed. Sara Ali Khan quickly replies, "Nahi nahi, jisko giraya tha woh chale gaye (No, the one who fell down has left already)," and turns to the other photographers, saying, "Unko sorry bolna please. Thank you," apologetically.

While opening her car's gate, she also scolds her guard, saying, "Aap nahi kijiye aise. Dhakka mat dijiye, koi baat nahi (Don't do this. Don't push anyone, it's okay)" and again says "I am sorry," and again apologises to all the paps present at the event.

Sara Ali Khan will soon be seen in Metro... In Dino, where she will be sharing screen space with Aditya Roy Kapur.