Viral: Sara Ali Khan Says Sorry To Paparazzo Pushed By Her Security

Sara Ali Khan has won the Internet once again with her humility. The actress has been trending on social media since she apologised on behalf of her bodyguard who pushed a pap during an event at the Mithibai College in Mumbai's Vile Parle on Monday. The clip of the actress, who was at the launch event of her upcoming film Atrangi Re's song Chaka Chak at the Mithibai College, getting angry at her guard and saying "sorry" on behalf of him has now gone viral. In a video shared by Bollywood Hungama, Sara Ali Khan can be seen asking her security team about the paparazzo who they pushed following a skirmish. "Kidhar gaye wo? Kidhar hain wo? Wo giraya kisko aapne? (Where is he? Whom did you push down?)" she can be seen asking her guards worriedly in front of the paparazzi on her way to her car after the event.

A few people from the crowd answer that "no one fell down" while some take the name of the pap who was pushed by one of the guards. Sara immediately responds: "Nahi nahi, jisko giraya tha woh chale gaye (No, the one who fell down has left already)" and turns towards the other photographers, saying: "Unko sorry bolna please. Thank you" apologetically.

While opening the gate of her car, she scolds her guard and tells him: "Aap nahi kijiye aise. Dhakka mat dijiye, koi baat nahi (Don't do this. Don't push anyone, it's okay)" and again says "I am sorry" to all the paps present at the event.

Sara Ali Khan, who always engages in fun banter with paparazzi, has been garnering a whole lot of praise for her modesty. One of the users commented on Instant Bollywood's post: "Very well brought up by Amrita Singh." The actress is the mother of Sara Ali Khan. Another user wrote: "So kind."

Watch the viral clip of Sara Ali Khan here:

Sara Ali Khan was promoting her film Atrangi Re at the event on Monday. See her picture from the launch event of the song Chaka Chak here:

Atrangi Re, directed by Aanand L Rai, also stars Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. The film will release on December 24 this year.