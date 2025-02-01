Palak Tiwari's Emoji-Only Comment On Rumoured Boyfriend Ibrahim Ali Khan's Shirtless Pic

Ibrahim Ali Khan set temperatures soaring after posting a shirtless photograph of himself on Instagram. While fans were left gushing in the comments section, it was Ibrahim's rumoured girlfriend Palak Tiwari's reaction that grabbed attention.

In the picture, Ibrahim is seen tucked in his bed holding a mug. His toned abs and chiselled physique steal the show. Bonus: Ibrahim's adorable smile. The side note read, “Smiling because I can't wait for you guys to see the first glimpse of my film.” FYI: Ibrahim Ali Khan was referring to his Bollywood debut Diler.

Palak Tiwari reacted to the post by dropping two star-eye and one party-face emoji. Ibrahim Ali Khan's aunt, Saba Pataudi, said that she was “super excited” about his upcoming film. Actress Dia Mirza added a red heart emoji.

Not long ago, Karan Johar announced Ibrahim Ali Khan's Bollywood debut. The filmmaker dropped a set of stunning pictures of the 23-year-old on Instagram. The snaps came with an emotional note.

Speaking about Ibrahim's mother, Amrita Singh, Karan Johar wrote, “I met Amrita or Dingy, how the loved ones like to call her…when I was just 12 years old. She did a film for Dharma Movies with my father called Duniya, and I remember so vividly the grace, the energy & the commandment over the camera she had. But, what I remember the most is the warmest Chinese dinner with her and her hairstylist of the time after our first meeting, followed by a James Bond movie! She treated me like her own the second we met and that was the power of her grace…which lives on through her and her children too!”

About Saif Ali Khan, KJo added, “With Saif, it was in Anand Mahendru's office where I first met him. Young, suave, charming & effortless…VERY much like the first time I met Ibrahim. And a strong friendship that continues from our generation to luckily our kids!!!”

The filmmaker also wrote, “I have known this family for 40 years. Worked with them in different capacities - Duniya and the wonderful 2 States with Amrita, Kal Ho Naa Ho to Kurbaan with Saif and of course, Simmba with Sara followed by many more (to come!!). I know this family for the heart they have.”

Karan Johar signed off by saying, “Films are in their blood, their genes and their passion. We make way for a new wave of talent, one that I cannot wait for the world to see. So, stay tuned as Ibrahim Ali Khan makes his way into your hearts and soon…onto the screens.”

Speaking about Diler, the project has been directed by Kunal Deshmukh.