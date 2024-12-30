Palak Tiwari And Ibrahim Ali Khan's Dating Rumours "Don't Bother" Shweta Tiwari

Dating rumours of Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan have been circulating on the internet for quite some time now. Anytime the two of them step out together and are spotted by the paparazzi, they make headlines. But how does Palak's mother Shweta Tiwari feel about these rumours?

"Rumours don't bother me anymore," Shweta stated.

Mentioning that social media speculation is not relevant to her anymore, the actress remarked, "In all these years, I have realised people's memory only last for 4 hours. They will forget the news after that, so why bother?"

But does she think Palak is dating Ibrahim?

"As per rumours, my daughter is dating every third guy, and I am getting married every year. As per the internet, I am already married thrice. These things don't affect me now, earlier they did when social media was not there and when some journalist never liked writing good things about you. Negativity about actors sell. After dealing with that era, this doesn't affect me," she mentioned.

Rumours of Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan's dating first surfaced in 2022 when they were spotted together by the paparazzi. Later, they were snapped together at a concert in Mumbai, after which internet users were convinced about their relationship.

But Palak denied these rumours, clarifying that they are just friends.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Palak said, "We were just out, and we got papped. It ends there. It's just that. In fact, we were with a group of people. It wasn't just us. but it got papped like that. It was the narrative that people liked the most, but that's it. We are nice friends. He is a very sweet guy. That's all there is to it. We talk sometimes and that's all."

On the work front, Palak Tiwari was last seen in the 2023 Salman Khan film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

