Viral: Saif Ali Khan's Unseen Pic With Son Ibrahim Post Surgery

Saif Ali Khan is healing from wounds he suffered during an attempted burglary at his Bandra home on January 16. He had a neuro surgery and a plastic surgery at the Lilavati hospital after he sustained stab injuries. Days after the actor returned home, a picture with his son Ibrahim went viral.

In the picture, Saif Ali Khan can be seen smiling into the camera. He was accompanied by Ibrahim, dressed in his casual best.

The picture was shared by fashion designer Davi Bains-Gill on her Instagram feed. She wrote in the caption, "Caught up over lunch with the Khans!" Take a look:

On Tuesday, Kareena Kapoor's team had a meeting with the Mumbai paparazzi. They requested the shutterbugs not to click Taimur and Jeh's pictures, according to a Times Of India report.

The couple also requested photographers not to assemble outside their home, citing heightened security concerns. As per reports, a police constable has been deployed with the 54-year-old actor through the day, for his security. Mr Khan has roped in actor Ronit Roy's firm to step up his security.

Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder in the early hours of Thursday morning (January 16). He was stabbed six times by a knife.

Later, the hospital, in a media briefing on Thursday afternoon, said that Saif Ali Khan was stabbed in the spine with a knife, and that they have repaired the leaking spinal fluid. Khan has two deep wounds on his hands and neck, which were repaired by plastic surgery.

Police have arrested Shariful Islam Shehzad, a Bangladeshi national who illegally entered India and had been living under the false name Bijoy Das, for allegedly breaking into the actor's home and attacking him.

In another development, the Mumbai Police has recorded the statement of a West Bengal-based woman, whose Aadhar Card was used by the accused, Sariful Islam, to buy a sim card.