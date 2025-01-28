Saif Ali Khan Attack: Saba Pataudi Reacts To The Internet Questioning Actor's "Quick Recovery"

Days after Saif Ali Khan returned home after being treated at the Lilavati hospital after a knife attack, a section of the Internet kept on questioning the actor's quick recovery.

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi, who had been sharing his health updates, shared an Instagram story slamming those who called the doctor's statement on Saif Ali Khan's recovery "fake."

The post read, "Cardiologist Dr Deepak Krishnamurthy dismissed doubts over Saif Ali Khan's 5-day recovery after surgeries due to multiple stab wounds. Sharing a video of his 78-year-old mother walking after a spine surgery, Dr Deepak said, "People who've had cardiac bypass surgeries. climb stairs on 3rd/4th day...educate yourselves."

Saba requested people to read the caption of the post, where a doctor has dismissed doubts over Saif's recovery.

After the attack, Saif Ali Khan was rushed to the hospital in an auto rickshaw. Bhajan Singh Rana, who drove the actor to hospital, didn't know that he's Saif Ali Khan. The actor met Bhajan Singh Rana at the Lilavati Hospital before he got discharged on Tuesday (January 21).

After meeting the actor on Tuesday, Bhajan Singh Rana spoke to news agency IANS and shared what the actor and his family told him.

"They gave a time of 3:30 PM, I said okay, and I will reach. I was a little late, about 4-5 minutes, and then we met. As we were moving around inside, his family was there too. They were all worried, but everything went well. His mother and children were there, and I was treated with respect..

In an interview with Instant Bollywood, Bhajan Singh Rana stated that he would accept a new rickshaw from the Hum Tum actor if he wants to gift it to him.