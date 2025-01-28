Advertisement

Saif Ali Khan Attack: Saba Pataudi Reacts To The Internet Questioning Actor's "Quick Recovery"

Saif Ali Khan was seen waving at fans as he returned home from the hospital

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Saif Ali Khan Attack: Saba Pataudi Reacts To The Internet Questioning Actor's "Quick Recovery"
Saif Ali Khan in an old image
New Delhi:

Days after Saif Ali Khan returned home after being treated at the Lilavati hospital after a knife attack, a section of the Internet kept on questioning the actor's quick recovery. 

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi, who had been sharing his health updates, shared an Instagram story slamming those who called the doctor's statement on Saif Ali Khan's recovery "fake."

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

The post read, "Cardiologist Dr Deepak Krishnamurthy dismissed doubts over Saif Ali Khan's 5-day recovery after surgeries due to multiple stab wounds. Sharing a video of his 78-year-old mother walking after a spine surgery, Dr Deepak said, "People who've had cardiac bypass surgeries. climb stairs on 3rd/4th day...educate yourselves."

Saba requested people to read the caption of the post, where a doctor has dismissed doubts over Saif's recovery.

After the attack, Saif Ali Khan was rushed to the hospital in an auto rickshaw. Bhajan Singh Rana, who drove the actor to hospital, didn't know that he's Saif Ali Khan. The actor met Bhajan Singh Rana at the Lilavati Hospital before he got discharged on Tuesday (January 21).

After meeting the actor on Tuesday, Bhajan Singh Rana spoke to news agency IANS and shared what the actor and his family told him.

"They gave a time of 3:30 PM, I said okay, and I will reach. I was a little late, about 4-5 minutes, and then we met. As we were moving around inside, his family was there too. They were all worried, but everything went well. His mother and children were there, and I was treated with respect.. 

In an interview with Instant Bollywood, Bhajan Singh Rana stated that he would accept a new rickshaw from the Hum Tum actor if he wants to gift it to him.

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Saif Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan Attack Case, Saif Ali Khan Discharge
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com