Saif Ali Khan Attack: Sharmila Tagore, Karisma Kapoor Visit Actor At His Home After Being Discharged

Saif Ali Khan returned home on January 21 after being treated at the Lilavati hospital. The Tashan actor was stabbed several times by an intruder in an burglary attempt at his Bandra residence in the early hours of January 16. On Wednesday, mother Sharmila Tagore, sister Saba Pataudi and sister-in-law Karisma Kapoor visited the actor at his residence.

A paparazzo shared a video on his Instagram account in which Sharmila Tagore and Saba Pataudi can be seen exiting the actor's house. The caption accompanying the video read, "Sharmila Tagore steps out after visiting #SaifAliKhan at his residence." Take a look:

After the attack, Saif Ali Khan was rushed to the hospital in an auto rickshaw. Bhajan Singh Rana, who drove the actor to hospital, didn't know that he's Saif Ali Khan. The actor met Bhajan Singh Rana at the Lilavati Hospital before he got discharged on Tuesday.

After meeting the actor on Tuesday, Bhajan Singh Rana spoke to news agency IANS and shared what the actor and his family told him.

"They gave a time of 3:30 PM, I said okay, and I will reach. I was a little late, about 4-5 minutes, and then we met. As we were moving around inside, his family was there too. They were all worried, but everything went well. His mother and children were there, and I was treated with respect..

"I was invited today, which felt really good. There was nothing special, it was just a normal meeting. I told him, 'Just get well soon, I had prayed for you earlier, and I will continue to pray..." said Bhajan Singh Rana.

The auto rickshaw driver was also offered financial support by Saif Ali Khan and family but he didn't want to disclose the amount, reported news agency PTI.

In an interview with Instant Bollywood, Bhajan Singh Rana stated that he would accept a new rickshaw from the Hum Tum actor if he wants to gift it to him.

The knife attack on Saif Ali Khan sent shockwaves among his fans and followers across the nation. Celebrities from different walks raised questions about the deteriorating state of law and order in the city of Mumbai.