Saif Ali Khan Hugs Auto Driver Who Took Him To Hospital After Attack

Saif Ali Khan met auto driver Bhajan Singh Rana, who saved his life after being stabbed at home in the early hours of January 16. The actor met Mr Rana at the Lilavati hospital before he got discharged on January 21.

In the pictures, Saif Ali Khan is seen smiling as he stands beside Mr Rana. The actor can be seen resting his hands over his shoulders while he poses for the camera.

Saif Ali Khan returned home after six days of being stabbed several times by an intruder in an attempted burglary. He had two surgeries to repair his wounds at the Lilavati hospital.

After the attack, Saif Ali Khan was rushed to the hospital by an auto rickshaw. Bhajan Singh Rana, who drove the actor to hospital, didn't know that he's Saif Ali Khan.

After meeting the actor on Tuesday, Bhajan Singh Rana spoke to news agency IANS and shared what the actor and his family told him.

"They gave a time of 3:30 PM, I said okay, and I will reach. I was a little late, about 4-5 minutes, and then we met. As we were moving around inside, his family was there too. They were all worried, but everything went well. His mother and children were there, and I was treated with respect..

"I was invited today, which felt really good. There was nothing special, it was just a normal meeting. I told him, 'Just get well soon, I had prayed for you earlier, and I will continue to pray..." said Bhajan Singh Rana.

Earlier, the auto driver spoke to NDTV and narrated what really happened on Wednesday night.

"I was going via Linkin Road. The building where he (Saif Ali Khan) lives is named Satguru Niwas. A woman came running shouting rickshaw, rickshaw, rickshaw, roko, roko, roko (stop, stop, stop). She then asked to stop the auto near the building gate," Mr Rana told NDTV.

"I did not know he was Saif Ali Khan. It was an emergency. Even I was nervous about who is this passenger that is getting into my auto. I was worried that I might get into trouble. And that is why I was nervous," said Mr Rana.

"He (Saif) was wearing a white shirt stained with blood. A child sat with him, a young man also sat with him," said the auto driver, narrating the sequence of events.

Police have arrested Shariful Islam Shehzad, a Bangladeshi national who illegally entered India and had been living under the false name Bijoy Das, for allegedly breaking into the actor's home and attacking him.