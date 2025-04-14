Saif Ali Khan Attacker Wanted Rs 30,000 To Get Fake Aadhaar-PAN: Cops

The Bangladeshi intruder who broke into actor Saif Ali Khan's home and stabbed him before escaping wanted to steal Rs 30,000 to get a fake Aadhaar card and a PAN card made, Mumbai Police have told the court in its chargesheet.

According to the chargesheet, Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad told police that he crossed over to India with the sole objective of securing an Indian passport. He said it is easier for an Indian national to get work visas in foreign countries than for a Bangladeshi citizen. He wanted to get Aadhaar and PAN made first and then apply for a passport.

Saif Ali Khan was stabbed multiple times during a robbery attempt at his Bandra home on January 16. Bleeding heavily from his injuries, the actor was rushed to Lilavati Hospital. He was discharged five days later. Police arrested Shehzad in Thane three days after the attack.

Shehzad has told the police that he is from Jhalokathi district in Bangladesh and illegally entered India eight months before the robbery attempt. He stayed in Kolkata for about 15 days before travelling to Mumbai in the Gitanjali Express.

He worked at a hotel in Mumbai and took a day off on January 15. "I was not well and I needed to get a PAN card and Aadhaar card made," he said, adding that he had spoken to someone who had asked for Rs 30,000 to get the fake documents made.

Shehzad told police that he had planned a "small theft" that would help him get his documents made.

The Night Of Attack

Shehzad has told the cops that he went to the roof of a building adjoining the one in which Saif Ali Khan stayed. From there, he then jumped into the premises of the building where the actor stayed. He then went up the staircases on the rear side of the building till he found a security net. He used a cutter and gained access to the air conditioning duct. He then gained access to Mr Khan's home through the bathroom. "I saw a caregiver on her phone and another sleeping. A child (Jeh) was sleeping in the bed," he told police.

When he entered the house, the shocked nanny asked what he wanted. Shehzad demanded Rs 1 crore. At this point, Mr Khan entered the room and grabbed him. "I stabbed him to escape. I stabbed him on his back and arms. Then his grip loosened. He pushed me into the room and locked the door. But I escaped through the window and used a pipe to climb down. I changed my clothes downstairs and fled to the bus stop and slept there. I later went to Bandra station," he told police, according to the chargesheet.