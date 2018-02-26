"Padmaavat" And PadMan Are Top 3 Opening Weekend Grossers So Far. The Third One Might Surprise You

"Padmaavat" stands at Rs 114 crore and PadMan at Rs 40.05 crore

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: February 26, 2018 15:08 IST
'Padmaavat' And PadMan Are Top 3 Opening Weekend Grossers So Far. The Third One Might Surprise You

Deepika in "Padmaavat" and Akshay in PadMan (Courtesy: filmpadmaavat, mrsfunnybones)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. The third film on the list is Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety
  2. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety earned Rs 26.57 crore in the opening weekend
  3. "Padmaavat" has earned over Rs 500 core worldwide
Deepika Padukone's "Padmaavat" and Akshay Kumar's PadMan are there in the list of top three films of 2018, which collected the highest amount in the opening weekend. (Surprised? No, must be the answer). However, the third film on the list might surprise you. It's Luv Rajnan's Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, which released last Friday with Sonakshi Sinha and Diljit Dosanjh's Welcome To New York. Trade analyst Taran Adash tweeted the opening weekend figures of all the three films and "Padmaavat" indeed wins. "Padmaavat" stands at Rs 114 crore (Hindi, Tamil and Telugu versions), PadMan at Rs 40.05 crore and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety at Rs 26.57 crore.

Take a look at Taran Adarsh's tweet here.
 

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety stars Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh Nijjar and Nushrat Bharucha. Luv Ranjan is best-known for directing Pyaar Ka Punchnama films, which starred Kartik and Nusrat both while Sunny was a part of the second film. "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety emerges TRIUMPHANT... Does FANTASTIC biz over the weekend... Friday 6.42 crore, Saturday 9.34 crore, Sunday 10.81 crore. Total: Rs 26.57 crore. India biz," Taran Adarsh tweeted.
 
 

"Padmaavat" released a month ago and stars Deepika Padukone with Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. The film has earned over 282 crore and the worldwide collection stands over Rs 500 crore. The film based on Rani Padmavati, who had committed jauhar, after Alauddin Khilji invaded her fort. Ranveer plays Khilji in the film while Shahid stars as Maharawal Ratan Singh, Rani Padmavati's husband. "Padmaavat" is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Meanwhile, PadMan has earned over Rs 76 crore and released a couple of Fridays ago. It is based on entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham, who invented low-cost sanitary pad making machine and created menstrual hygiene in his village. The film is produced by Twinkle Khanna and Akshay plays him in the film.

PadMan was earlier scheduled to hit the screens with "Padmaavat". However, the release date was shifted after a request from Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
 

