'Padmaavat' And PadMan Are Top 3 Opening Weekend Grossers So Far. The Third One Might Surprise You

- The third film on the list is Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety
- Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety earned Rs 26.57 crore in the opening weekend
- "Padmaavat" has earned over Rs 500 core worldwide
Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety stars Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh Nijjar and Nushrat Bharucha. Luv Ranjan is best-known for directing Pyaar Ka Punchnama films, which starred Kartik and Nusrat both while Sunny was a part of the second film. "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety emerges TRIUMPHANT... Does FANTASTIC biz over the weekend... Friday 6.42 crore, Saturday 9.34 crore, Sunday 10.81 crore. Total: Rs 26.57 crore. India biz," Taran Adarsh tweeted.
#SonuKeTituKiSweety emerges TRIUMPHANT... Does FANTASTIC biz over the weekend... Fri 6.42 cr, Sat 9.34 cr, Sun 10.81 cr. Total: 26.57 cr. India biz... #SKTKS— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 26, 2018
#SonuKeTituKiSweety should continue its WINNING STREAK on weekdays, as per current trending... The word of mouth is SUPER-STRONG... The film has won over youngistaan as well as the family audience... #SKTKS— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 26, 2018
"Padmaavat" released a month ago and stars Deepika Padukone with Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. The film has earned over 282 crore and the worldwide collection stands over Rs 500 crore. The film based on Rani Padmavati, who had committed jauhar, after Alauddin Khilji invaded her fort. Ranveer plays Khilji in the film while Shahid stars as Maharawal Ratan Singh, Rani Padmavati's husband. "Padmaavat" is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
PadMan was earlier scheduled to hit the screens with "Padmaavat". However, the release date was shifted after a request from Sanjay Leela Bhansali.