Welcome To New York Box Office Collection Day 1: Sonakshi Sinha, Diljit Dosanjh's Film Earns 75 Lakh

Sonakshi Sinha and Diljit Dosanjh's comedy film Welcome To New York failed to get a bumper opening. The Chakri Toleti-directed film managed to collect Rs 75 lakh on the first day, reports Box Office India. Its competitor Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety collected over Rs 6 crore, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted. "This film will also grow on Saturday but considering the budget which is more than Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety it can't really go anywhere," stated a Box Office India report. Welcome To New York is the story of a wannabe actor (Diljit Dosanjh) and a fashion designer (Sonakshi Sinha), who want to test their fortunes in New York.
#SonuKeTituKiSweety takes a WINNING START... Emerges the third best opener of 2018 [thus far], after #Padmaavat and #PadMan... Biz is expected zoom upwards on Sat and Sun... Fri 6.42 cr. India biz... #SKTKS— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 24, 2018
Welcome To New York also stars Karan Johar (in a double role) Boman Irani, Lara Dutta and Rana Daggubati. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee described the film as a "mindless yet harmless comedy." He said: "Welcome To New York is far too haphazard to hold together as a cohesive film over its entire runtime." Saibal Chatterjee gave the film two-star rating.
Oscar-nominated film Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri also released on Friday but the film's collection figure have not been reported yet.