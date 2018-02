Welcome To New York Box Office Collection Day 1: Sonakshi Sinha, Diljit Dosanjh's Film Earns 75 Lakh

Highlights Rival film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety collected over Rs 6 crore The film may not be able to catch with Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety's business Oscar-nominated film Three Billboards... also released on Friday

#SonuKeTituKiSweety takes a WINNING START... Emerges the third best opener of 2018 [thus far], after #Padmaavat and #PadMan... Biz is expected zoom upwards on Sat and Sun... Fri 6.42 cr. India biz... #SKTKS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 24, 2018

Sonakshi Sinha and Diljit Dosanjh's comedy filmfailed to get a bumper opening. The Chakri Toleti-directed film managed to collect Rs 75 lakh on the first day, reports Box Office India. Its competitorcollected over Rs 6 crore, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted. "This film will also grow on Saturday but considering the budget which is more thanit can't really go anywhere," stated a Box Office India report.is the story of a wannabe actor (Diljit Dosanjh) and a fashion designer (Sonakshi Sinha), who want to test their fortunes in New York.also stars Karan Johar (in a double role) Boman Irani, Lara Dutta and Rana Daggubati. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee described the film as a "mindless yet harmless comedy." He said: "Welcome To New York is far too haphazard to hold together as a cohesive film over its entire runtime." Saibal Chatterjee gave the film two-star rating. Of course,cannot be solely blamed for's abysmal performance. Sanjay Leela Bhansali'srefuses to bow down and collected Rs 75 lakh too on Friday., at a lower spot, is still in the game at RS 20 lakh. Hollywood filmsaw a dip in the performance but still managed to pocket Over Rs 1 crore on Friday.Oscar-nominated filmalso released on Friday but the film's collection figure have not been reported yet.