Welcome To New York Box Office Collection Day 1: Sonakshi Sinha, Diljit Dosanjh's Film Earns 75 Lakh

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: February 24, 2018 17:13 IST
Sonakshi Sinha and Diljit Dosanjh in Welcome To New York. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Rival film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety collected over Rs 6 crore
  2. The film may not be able to catch with Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety's business
  3. Oscar-nominated film Three Billboards... also released on Friday
Sonakshi Sinha and Diljit Dosanjh's comedy film Welcome To New York failed to get a bumper opening. The Chakri Toleti-directed film managed to collect Rs 75 lakh on the first day, reports Box Office India. Its competitor Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety collected over Rs 6 crore, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted. "This film will also grow on Saturday but considering the budget which is more than Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety it can't really go anywhere," stated a Box Office India report. Welcome To New York is the story of a wannabe actor (Diljit Dosanjh) and a fashion designer (Sonakshi Sinha), who want to test their fortunes in New York.



Welcome To New York also stars Karan Johar (in a double role) Boman Irani, Lara Dutta and Rana Daggubati. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee described the film as a "mindless yet harmless comedy." He said: "Welcome To New York is far too haphazard to hold together as a cohesive film over its entire runtime." Saibal Chatterjee gave the film two-star rating.



Of course, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety cannot be solely blamed for Welcome To New York's abysmal performance. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat refuses to bow down and collected Rs 75 lakh too on Friday. Aiyaary, at a lower spot, is still in the game at RS 20 lakh. Hollywood film Black Panther saw a dip in the performance but still managed to pocket Over Rs 1 crore on Friday.

Oscar-nominated film Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri also released on Friday but the film's collection figure have not been reported yet.

