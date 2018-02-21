PadMan Box Office Collection Day 12: Akshay Kumar's Film Earns Over 74 Crore

Akshay Kumar's PadMan got an average response at the box office in its second week, as the total collection stands at Rs 74.65 crore. Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh revealed the latest statistics of the film's box office performance in his tweet, PadMan [Week 2] Friday 2.10 crore, Saturday 3.15 crore, Sunday 3.78 crore, Monday 1.50 crore, Tuesday 1.25 crore. Total: Rs 74.65 crore. India biz." Despite a strong opening weekend, the R Balki-directed film failed to garner box office response, which is expected of an Akshay Kumar film. PadMan, also starring Sonam Kapoor and Radhika, is based on the awareness about the menstrual hygiene.
Highlights
- On Tuesday, PadMan earned 1.25 crore
- PadMan is a biopic on Arunachalam Muruganantham
- PadMan was released on February 9
PadMan, which tackles the taboo behind menstrual hygiene, could surely be lauded for bridging the gap between men and women, about the topic. The film chronicles the real-life struggle of social entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham, who manufactured affordable sanitary napkins for women in his women. Akshay Kumar plays Mr Muruganantham in PadMan.
PadMan, which pocketed Rs. 10 crore on its opening day, has declined considerably. The film was released on February 9.