PadMan Box Office Collection Day 12: Akshay Kumar's Film Earns Over 74 Crore PadMan Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar's film collected 74.65 crore, so far

Share EMAIL PRINT Akshay Kumar plays Arunachalam Muruganantham in PadMan (Image courtesy - YouTube) New Delhi: Highlights On Tuesday, PadMan earned 1.25 crore PadMan is a biopic on Arunachalam Muruganantham PadMan was released on February 9 PadMan got an average response at the box office in its second week, as the total collection stands at Rs 74.65 crore. Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh revealed the latest statistics of the film's box office performance in his tweet, PadMan [Week 2] Friday 2.10 crore, Saturday 3.15 crore, Sunday 3.78 crore, Monday 1.50 crore, Tuesday 1.25 crore. Total: Rs 74.65 crore. India biz." Despite a strong opening weekend, the R Balki-directed film failed to garner box office response, which is expected of an Akshay Kumar film. PadMan, also starring Sonam Kapoor and Radhika, is based on the awareness about the menstrual hygiene.



Here's what Taran Adarsh tweeted:



#PadMan [Week 2] Fri 2.10 cr, Sat 3.15 cr, Sun 3.78 cr, Mon 1.50 cr, Tue 1.25 cr. Total: 74.65 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 21, 2018



PadMan, which tackles the taboo behind menstrual hygiene, could surely be lauded for bridging the gap between men and women, about the topic. The film chronicles the real-life struggle of social entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham, who manufactured affordable sanitary napkins for women in his women. Akshay Kumar plays Mr Muruganantham in PadMan.



With Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and PadMan, Akshay Kumar wanted to create an impact on the society. Speaking of which he had told Indian Express, "People are more interested in films, what people see in films is more impactful, and they can understand that way. They don't want to watch documentaries or listen to politicians. If actors go and speak to them, they are only interested in seeing the actors; they'll see them and forget what the speech was about. We tried that with Toilet Ek Prem Katha, the Swatch Bharat Abhiyan, people go to villages, play the movie, people watch it and pick up things from it. Entertainment is the best way to influence people, people pick up a lot from films, and they think by doing what the hero does, they can become heroes too; they can bring down the bad guys."



PadMan, which pocketed Rs. 10 crore on its opening day, has declined considerably. The film was released on February 9.



Akshay Kumar'sgot an average response at the box office in its second week, as the total collection stands at Rs 74.65 crore. Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh revealed the latest statistics of the film's box office performance in his tweet,[Week 2] Friday 2.10 crore, Saturday 3.15 crore, Sunday 3.78 crore, Monday 1.50 crore, Tuesday 1.25 crore. Total: Rs 74.65 crore. India biz." Despite a strong opening weekend, the R Balki-directed film failed to garner box office response, which is expected of an Akshay Kumar film., also starring Sonam Kapoor and Radhika, is based on the awareness about the menstrual hygiene.Here's what Taran Adarsh tweeted:, which tackles the taboo behind menstrual hygiene, could surely be lauded for bridging the gap between men and women, about the topic. The film chronicles the real-life struggle of social entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham, who manufactured affordable sanitary napkins for women in his women. Akshay Kumar plays Mr Muruganantham in Withand, Akshay Kumar wanted to create an impact on the society. Speaking of which he had told Indian Express, "People are more interested in films, what people see in films is more impactful, and they can understand that way. They don't want to watch documentaries or listen to politicians. If actors go and speak to them, they are only interested in seeing the actors; they'll see them and forget what the speech was about. We tried that with, the, people go to villages, play the movie, people watch it and pick up things from it. Entertainment is the best way to influence people, people pick up a lot from films, and they think by doing what the hero does, they can become heroes too; they can bring down the bad guys."PadMan, which pocketed Rs. 10 crore on its opening day, has declined considerably. The film was released on February 9.