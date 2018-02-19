PadMan Box Office Collection Day 10: Akshay Kumar's Film May Not Make It To The 100-Crore Club PadMan Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar's film declined considerably in the second weekend

#PadMan declined considerably in Weekend 2... Entry into the 100 cr Club is ruled out, as per current trending... [Week 2] Fri 2.10 cr, Sat 3.15 cr, Sun 3.78 cr. Total: 71.90 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 19, 2018

The film based on the real-life struggle of social entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham, stars Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in prominent roles.



Despite the gigantic success of Mr Muruganantham's 'PadMan Challenge' and producer Twinkle Khanna headlining the overseas campaign - her speech at Oxford Union and interview with BBC - the film fell short to reach it's intended target.



PadMan was initially scheduled to release on January 25. Akshay Kumar postponed the release of his film by two weeks to give "Padmaavat" a solo screen space over the Republic Day weekend.



