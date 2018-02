PadMan Box Office Collection Day 9: Akshay Kumar's Film Continues To Be 'Steady'. Collects 68 Crore

Highlights On Saturday, PadMan earned 3.15 crore PadMan is directed by R Balki Akshay Kumar has Gold, 2.0, and Kesari, in the pipeline

, which opened to positive reviews on February 9, has pocketed a little over Rs 68 crore in the second week of its release. The film, however, continues to be 'steady at lower levels' at the box office, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Mr Adarsh posted an update on the film's collection at last count in his tweet, which read:is steady at lower levels... [Week 2] Friday 2.10 crore, Saturday 3.15 crore. Total: Rs 68.12 crore. India biz." In the first week of its releasehad managed a decent business, by earning 10.26 crore on Friday (opening day), 13.68 crore on Saturday, 16.11 crore on Sunday, 5.87 crore on Monday, 6.12 crore on Tuesday, 7.05 crore on Wednesday, 3.78 crore on Thursday, making a grand total of Rs 62.87 crore.Here's what Taran Adarsh tweeted:Even thoughhad a 50 percent growth on Saturday, in comparison to its Friday earnings, the film has seen a drop in market numbers across North India, which is very unlikely for Akshay Kumar films, reported Box Office India Akshay Kumar 's, which was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 90 crore, is a bit short of achieving the target. Despite getting an advantage of partial holidays on weekdays (in the first), the film hasn't managed to keep up to the hopes of Bollywood, who had been looking forward to the film to break a box office record thanks to its unique subject - menstrual hygiene.is based on the real-life story of social entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham, who manufactured affordable sanitary napkins for the women of his village. The R Balki-directed film, which also stars Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor, is produced by Akshay's wife Twinkle Khanna Speaking about's unique subject - awareness on menstrual hygiene - Akshay Kumar told news agency IANS, "My wife told me about Arunachalam Muruganantham and then we met R Balki. So we thought about making this movie. Even Hollywood does not have a single film on sanitary pads or menstrual hygiene. People always make documentaries but they don't want to make commercial films because they want to shy away from the issue. We have tried to do that."On work front, Akshay Kumar hasalso starring Rajikanth,with Farhan Akhtar and Amit Sadh, and Karan Johar's, in the pipeline. (With inputs from IANS)