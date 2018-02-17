PadMan Box Office Collection Day 8: Akshay Kumar's Film 'Slows Down Considerably'. Earns Over 64 Crore

#PadMan fared well in Week 1... Got the advantage of partial holidays on weekdays... Will be interesting to see how it sustains in Week 2... Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 13.68 cr, Sun 16.11 cr, Mon 5.87 cr, Tue 6.12 cr, Wed 7.05 cr, Thu 3.78 cr. Total: 62.87 cr. India biz.