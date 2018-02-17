PadMan Box Office Collection Day 8: Akshay Kumar's Film 'Slows Down Considerably'. Earns Over 64 Crore

Akshay Kumar's PadMan, which started off to a decent earning on its opening day 'slows down considerably' in the second week of its release, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The R-Balki directed social drama has managed to collect 64.97 crore, so far. Mr Adarsh in his tweet wrote: "PadMan slows down considerably... [Week 2] Friday 2.10 crore. Total: 64.97 crore. India biz." PadMan, also starring Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte, opened to positive reviews and had earned Rs. 10.26 crore on day 1, and went on to collect over 29 crore over the first weekend. The film got the advantage of partial holidays on weekdays in the first week of its release.
#PadMan slows down considerably... [Week 2] Fri 2.10 cr. Total: 64.97 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 17, 2018
#PadMan fared well in Week 1... Got the advantage of partial holidays on weekdays... Will be interesting to see how it sustains in Week 2... Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 13.68 cr, Sun 16.11 cr, Mon 5.87 cr, Tue 6.12 cr, Wed 7.05 cr, Thu 3.78 cr. Total: 62.87 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 16, 2018
PadMan is based on the journey of entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham, who invented low-cost sanitary pad making machine. Akshay Kumar plays Mr Muruganantham in the film. PadMan is being hailed for initiating the conversation about menstrual hygiene in the country.
Film critic Raja Sen, in his review for NDTV, gave PadMan 4 stars out of 5. "PadMan is a film about those who need to take things apart in order to build something better. Muruganantham did this with pads as well as with stigma. The PadMan title track revels in the fact that he doesn't have to break bones in slow-motion or leap tall buildings in order to be a superhero," he wrote.
The film was initially scheduled to release on January 25, but Akshay Kumar and the makers of the film postponed the release by two weeks to give "Padmaavat" solo screen space over the Republic Day weekend.