PadMan Box Office Collection Day 7: Akshay Kumar's Film 'Fares Well,' Earns Over Rs 62 Crore

Akshay Kumar's PadMan, which hit the screens last Friday, has earned Rs 62.87 crore, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The R Balki-directed film also stars Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte. "#PadMan fared well in Week 1... Got the advantage of partial holidays on weekdays... Will be interesting to see how it sustains in Week 2... Friday 10.26 crore, Saturday 13.68 crore, Sunday 16.11 crore, Monday 5.87 crore, Tuesday 6.12 crore, Wednesday 7.05 crore, Thursday 3.78 crore. Total: Rs 62.87 crore. India biz," Mr Adarsh tweeted. "PadMan got another boost on Wednesday due to a partial holiday in some states for Mahashivratri and it was Valentine's Day, which helps collections," Box Office India reported on Thursday.
PadMan is based on entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham, who invented low-cost sanitary pad making machine and created menstrual hygiene in his village. The film is produced by Twinkle Khanna.
CommentsPadMan is a film about those who need to take things apart in order to build something better. Muruganantham did this with pads as well as with stigma. The PadMan title track revels in the fact that he doesn't have to break bones in slow-motion or leap tall buildings in order to be a superhero," he wrote.
Of making a film like PadMan, Akshay had earlier told news agency PTI, "I always wanted to work and make such films but I was not a producer during that time. I didn't have enough money but now I can. My wife told me about Muruganantham and then we met R Balki. So we thought about making this movie. Even Hollywood has not a film on sanitary pads or menstrual hygiene. People always make documentaries but they don't want to make commercial films. We have tried to do that."