PadMan Box Office Collection Day 6: Akshay Kumar's Film Is 'Super-Strong.' Earns Over Rs 59 Crore

Akshay Kumar's PadMan, which hit the screens last Friday, has earned a little over Rs 59 crore, trade analyst Taran Adarsh reports. The R Balki-directed film also stars Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte. PadMan's current total now stands at Rs 59.09 crore. Over the weekend, the film showed 'good trend' and earned about Rs 30 crore, Mr Adarsh had reported. "#PadMan is super-strong. Friday 10.26 crore, Saturday 13.68 crore, Sunday 16.11 crore, Monday 5.87 crore, Tuesday 6.12 crore, Wednesday 7.05 crore. Total: Rs 59.09 crore. India biz," he tweeted. "PadMan got another boost on Wednesday due to a partial holiday in some states for Mahashivratri and it was Valentine's Day, which helps collections," a Box Office India report stated.
Highlights
- Over the weekend, PadMan earned about Rs 30 crore
- PadMan stars Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in pivotal roles
- PadMan is produced by Twinkle Khanna
Here's the box office report of PadMan.
#PadMan is SUPER-STRONG... Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 13.68 cr, Sun 16.11 cr, Mon 5.87 cr, Tue 6.12 cr, Wed 7.05 cr. Total: 59.09 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 15, 2018
The next two days will be 'crucial' for PadMan as Sidharth Malhotra's Aiyaary releases this Friday, Box Office India reported.
PadMan is based on entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham, who invented low-cost sanitary pad making machine and created menstrual hygiene in his village. Akshay plays him in the film.
CommentsPadMan is a film about those who need to take things apart in order to build something better. Muruganantham did this with pads as well as with stigma. The PadMan title track revels in the fact that he doesn't have to break bones in slow-motion or leap tall buildings in order to be a superhero," he wrote.
PadMan is produced by Twinkle Khanna, Akshay Kumar's wife.