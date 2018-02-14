PadMan Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar's Film Crosses 50 Crore Mark

Akshay Kumar's PadMan opened to positive reviews last week

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: February 14, 2018 18:12 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
PadMan Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar's Film Crosses 50 Crore Mark

Akshay Kumar plays Arunachalam Muruganantham in PadMan (Image courtesy - akshaykumar)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Akshay Kumar's PadMan crosses 50 crore mark on day 5
  2. PadMan was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 90 crore
  3. "The film has crucial journey ahead," wrote Taran Adarsh
On Tuesday, Akshay Kumar's PadMancrossed the 50 crore mark, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. "#PadMan crosses Rs 50 crore mark," Mr Adarsh wrote in his tweet. The R Balki-directed film, which opened to a decent business managed to earn Rs 10.26 crore on Friday, 13.68 crore on Saturday, 16.11 crore on Sunday, 5.87 crore on Monday and 6.12 crore on Tuesday; making a grand total of Rs 52.04 crore across India. PadMan, which is based on tackling a social taboo - menstrual hygiene in India - "has a crucial journey ahead," Mr Adarsh had mentioned in one of his initial tweets about the film. "#PadMan has a decent start... Friday Rs 10.26 crore. The business, expectedly, picked up towards evening/night shows... The journey ahead is crucial... Saturday + Sunday should witness strong growth for a good weekend total... India business," he tweeted.

Here's what Taran Adarsh tweeted:
 

Akshay Kumar's PadMan, which was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 90 crore, is a bit short of achieving the target benchmark set by the actor's previous release "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha", which had earned over 80 crore within five days of its release.

With a holiday for Mahashivratri today and also being Valentine's Day, the film is expected to outperform Monday's collection, reported Box Office India. Bollywood had been looking forward to PadMan, with hopes to break a box office record thanks to its unique subject.

Speaking about PadMan's unique subject - awareness on menstrual hygiene - Akshay Kumar told news agency IANS, "My wife told me about Arunachalam Muruganantham and then we met R Balki. So we thought about making this movie. Even Hollywood does not have a single film on sanitary pads or menstrual hygiene. People always make documentaries but they don't want to make commercial films because they want to shy away from the issue. We have tried to do that."

The film chronicles the journey of social entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham, who manufactured affordable sanitary napkins for the women of his village.

Comments
Close [X]
PadMan, which was earlier scheduled to release on January 25, was pushed to February 9, on request of "Padmaavat"'s makers and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

PadMan also stars Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor.

Trending

PadMan Box Office Collection Day 5akshay kumar

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tax CalculatorSouth Africa vs IndiaLIVE TVTrain StatusLifestyle

................................ Advertisement ................................