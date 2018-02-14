PadMan Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar's Film Crosses 50 Crore Mark

On Tuesday, Akshay Kumar's PadMancrossed the 50 crore mark, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. "#PadMan crosses Rs 50 crore mark," Mr Adarsh wrote in his tweet. The R Balki-directed film, which opened to a decent business managed to earn Rs 10.26 crore on Friday, 13.68 crore on Saturday, 16.11 crore on Sunday, 5.87 crore on Monday and 6.12 crore on Tuesday; making a grand total of Rs 52.04 crore across India. PadMan, which is based on tackling a social taboo - menstrual hygiene in India - "has a crucial journey ahead," Mr Adarsh had mentioned in one of his initial tweets about the film. "#PadMan has a decent start... Friday Rs 10.26 crore. The business, expectedly, picked up towards evening/night shows... The journey ahead is crucial... Saturday + Sunday should witness strong growth for a good weekend total... India business," he tweeted.
Highlights
- Akshay Kumar's PadMan crosses 50 crore mark on day 5
- PadMan was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 90 crore
- "The film has crucial journey ahead," wrote Taran Adarsh
Here's what Taran Adarsh tweeted:
#PadMan crosses 50 cr mark... Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 13.68 cr, Sun 16.11 cr, Mon 5.87 cr, Tue 6.12 cr. Total: 52.04 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 14, 2018
Akshay Kumar's PadMan, which was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 90 crore, is a bit short of achieving the target benchmark set by the actor's previous release "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha", which had earned over 80 crore within five days of its release.
With a holiday for Mahashivratri today and also being Valentine's Day, the film is expected to outperform Monday's collection, reported Box Office India. Bollywood had been looking forward to PadMan, with hopes to break a box office record thanks to its unique subject.
Speaking about PadMan's unique subject - awareness on menstrual hygiene - Akshay Kumar told news agency IANS, "My wife told me about Arunachalam Muruganantham and then we met R Balki. So we thought about making this movie. Even Hollywood does not have a single film on sanitary pads or menstrual hygiene. People always make documentaries but they don't want to make commercial films because they want to shy away from the issue. We have tried to do that."
The film chronicles the journey of social entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham, who manufactured affordable sanitary napkins for the women of his village.
Comments
PadMan also stars Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor.