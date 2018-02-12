Akshay Kumar's PadMan Has Been Accused Of Plagiarism

Highlights Ripu Daman Jaiswal had registered the script on 5th of December 2016 "Filed a police complaint on January 23, against everyone," he tweeted PadMan was released on February 9

Intermission of PadMan. 11 scenes has been copied from my script uptil now and even one of the character. That's it. I am definitely going to court. — Ripu Daman Jaiswal (@Shivashorcrux) February 9, 2018

I remember I was in the library when I wrote this dialogue and was truly elated. Honestly, I surprised myself that day. Tell me, how on earth can you steal someone's dialogue?

This is unfair.



(Amitabh Bachchan quoted this dialogue in PadMan.) pic.twitter.com/9mQN3Jlt8T — Ripu Daman Jaiswal (@Shivashorcrux) February 10, 2018

R.Balki! I tried everything!

I even filed a police complaint at Cuffe Parade station on 23rd of Jan against everyone. Tell me, what more can I do? S.I told me I have a good case & they will look into the matter & will call me after investigation. Am still waiting for that call. — Ripu Daman Jaiswal (@Shivashorcrux) February 9, 2018