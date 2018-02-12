PadMan Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar's Film Shows 'Good Trend.' Earns Over Rs 40 Crore

Akshay Kumar's PadMan, which released on Friday, has earned a little over Rs 40 crore, trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported. The R Balki-directed film opened to positive reviews on Friday. Mr Adarsh reported that PadMan's weekend business has 'helped put up a credible total.' The current total of Akshay Kumar's film now stands at Rs 40.05 crore. On Day 1, PadMan earned Rs 10.26 crore and over the weekend, it made Rs 29.79 core. "PadMan showed good trending over the weekend... Starting on ordinary levels, the momentum over the weekend helped put up a credible total... Word of mouth is strong... Weekdays are crucial... Friday 10.26 crore, Saturday 13.68 crore, Sunday 16.11 crore. Total: Rs 40.05 cr. India biz," Taran Adarsh tweeted.
Highlights
- Over the weekend, PadMan earned Rs 29.79 core
- The opening day collections were Rs 10.26 crore
- PadMan is produced by Twinkle Khanna
Here's the box office report of Akshay Kumar's PadMan.
#PadMan showed GOOD TRENDING over the weekend... Starting on ordinary levels, the momentum over the weekend helped put up a credible total... Word of mouth is strong... Weekdays are crucial... Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 13.68 cr, Sun 16.11 cr. Total: 40.05 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 12, 2018
"The Sunday growth could have been more but with a film on this subject there is always a chance that the smaller town family audience may not come," Box Office India reported.
PadMan is based on the entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham, who invented low-cost sanitary pad making machine. Akshay plays him in the film.
PadMan is a film about those who need to take things apart in order to build something better. Muruganantham did this with pads as well as with stigma. The PadMan title track revels in the fact that he doesn't have to break bones in slow-motion or leap tall buildings in order to be a superhero. Films like this are why a new actor may someday mouth a song about how he isn't Akshay Kumar. The cape is optional when the wings are built in," he wrote.
PadMan is produced by Twinkle Khanna and stars Sonam Kapoor and Twinkle Khanna in pivotal roles.