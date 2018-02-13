PadMan Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar's Film 'Maintains Its Pace.' Collects Rs. 45.92 Crore PadMan Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay's film collected 45.92 crore so far

Akshay Kumar'shas earned over Rs. 45.92 crore, and continues to 'maintain its pace', tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Mr Adarsh reported thatcontinues to 'maintain its pace' at the box office after making a decent business on its opening day. The film earned 10.26 crore on Friday, followed by making 13.68 crore on Saturday, 16.11 crore on Sunday and around 5.87 crore on Monday, making a grand total of 45.92 crore in India. Even the weekend earning at the overseas market reached up to 14.84 crores. The R Balki-directed film surely stands out as one of Indian cinema's effort to diminish a social taboo in India - menstrual hygiene.Here's what Taran Adarsh tweeted:Compared to film's performance over the weekend (collection-wise), the business on Monday decreased by almost 55-58%. According to Box Office India , Akshay'shad a stronger trend thanchronicles the life of Tamil Nadu-based social entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham, who created a low-cost sanitary pad making machine to manufacture affordable sanitary napkins for the women of his village.Speaking of the film's concept, Akshay earlier told IANS that he 'did not have enough money' to produce films based on socially relevant topics. "I always wanted to work and make such films but I was not a producer during that time. I didn't have enough money, but now I can. My wife told me about Arunachalam Muruganantham and then we met R Balki. So we thought about making this movie. Even Hollywood does not have a single film on sanitary pads or menstrual hygiene. People always make documentaries but they don't want to make commercial films because they want to shy away from the issue. We have tried to do that." The film, headlined by Akshay Kumar, also stars Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor is produced by Akshay's wife Twinkle Khanna.(With inputs from IANS)