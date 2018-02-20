'Padmaavat' Box Office Collection Day 25: Deepika Padukone's Film Inches Towards 300 Crore. Will It Make It?

Highlights
- Padmaavat remains rock-steady in its fourth week
- On Monday, it earned 1.55 crore
- Padmaavat also stars Jim Sarbh and Aditi Rao Hydari in prominent roles
#Padmaavat is ROCK-STEADY... [Week 4] Fri 1.75 cr, Sat 3 cr, Sun 4 cr, Mon 1.55 cr. Total: 278.05 cr. India biz... Note: Hindi + Tamil + Telugu.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 20, 2018
Critical acclaim is vital... But audience mandate holds more significance when stakes are high... #Padmaavat swims towards SUPER-SUCCESS by crossing 500 cr mark [Gross BOC] worldwide... Truly, the first major success story of 2018.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 20, 2018
The Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed film collected Rs 166.50 crore in its first week, Rs 69.50 crore in the second week, and Rs 31.75 crore in its third week. And now, in its fourth week, the film has earned Rs 10.03 crore. With these staggering figures, critics can surely assert that "Padmaavat" is truly the first major success story of 2018.
Take a look at "Padmaavat"'s week-wise business:
#PadMan biz at a glance...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 19, 2018
Week 1: 62.87 cr
Weekend 2: 9.03 cr
Total: 71.90 cr
India biz.
"Padmaavat" starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, is third-in-line to Baahubali and Dangal in terms of their fourth week's box office performance, reported Box Office India.
"Padmaavat" is based on Malik Muhammad Jayasi's ballad of the same name. The film, which hit the screens on January 25, also stars Jim Sarbh and Aditi Rao Hydari in prominent roles.