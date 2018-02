'Padmaavat' Box Office Collection Day 25: Deepika Padukone's Film Inches Towards 300 Crore. Will It Make It?

Highlights Padmaavat remains rock-steady in its fourth week On Monday, it earned 1.55 crore Padmaavat also stars Jim Sarbh and Aditi Rao Hydari in prominent roles

Weekdays are crucial for any film but for Deepika Padukone's "Padmaavat" , it appears that nothing can stop it from joining the 300-crore club. The film continues to remain rock-steady in its fourth week with a grand total of Rs 278.05 crore, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. "" is rock-steady... [Week 4] Friday 1.75 crore, Saturday 3 crore, Sunday 4 crore, Monday 1.55 crore. Total: Rs 278.05 crore. India biz... Note: Hindi + Tamil + Telugu," Mr Adarsh wrote in his tweet. Earlier today, Mr Adarsh had also revealed that "" has crossed the 500-crore mark in worldwide box office collections.Here's what Taran Adarsh tweeted:The Sanjay Leela Bhansali -directed film collected Rs 166.50 crore in its first week, Rs 69.50 crore in the second week, and Rs 31.75 crore in its third week. And now, in its fourth week, the film has earned Rs 10.03 crore. With these staggering figures, critics can surely assert that "" is truly the first major success story of 2018.Take a look at ""'s week-wise business:" starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, is third-in-line toandin terms of their fourth week's box office performance, reported Box Office India "'s release was postponed after several fringe groups protested against the director of the film, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, for distorting historical facts. However, the film's release was postponed because it didn't get the requisite clearance by CBFC India. After the five modifications suggested by CBFC were incorporated in the film, a new release date was announced." is based on Malik Muhammad Jayasi's ballad of the same name. The film, which hit the screens on January 25, also stars Jim Sarbh and Aditi Rao Hydari in prominent roles.