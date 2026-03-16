Oscars 2026 In 10 Highlights

Every Oscars night promises glamour, but what actually lingers are the moments: the jokes that land, the speeches that sting, the unexpected winners, and the occasional political jolt that reminds everyone the world doesn't pause just because Hollywood is handing out trophies.

The 98th Academy Awards had all of it. There was a long-awaited victory for Paul Thomas Anderson, a K-pop animated film storming the Oscars, Priyanka Chopra bringing global star power to the stage, and more than a few pointed remarks about politics and free speech.

Add to that Conan O'Brien's gleefully chaotic hosting and Jimmy Kimmel's razor-sharp jabs, and the night delivered plenty to talk about long after the final award was handed out.

Here are 10 highlights that defined the 2026 Oscars.

Paul Thomas Anderson Finally Has His Oscar Moment

After decades of acclaim and near misses, Paul Thomas Anderson finally had his long-awaited Oscar night. His political dramedy One Battle After Another dominated the ceremony, winning Best Picture, Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay, among the six awards it bagged during the night.

Accepting the top honour, Anderson reflected on the unpredictability of awards seasons.

"There is no best among them; there is just what the mood is that day," he said.

The win marked a historic moment for the filmmaker, who had previously been nominated 11 times across a 30-year career without taking home a single statuette. That drought ended emphatically.

A Night Dominated By First-Time Winners

The ceremony had a clear theme: long overdue recognition.

Several acclaimed artists won their first Oscars, including Ryan Coogler, Michael B Jordan, Amy Madigan and cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw.

Michael B Jordan, who won for his dual performance in Sinners, delivered one of the evening's most emotional speeches.

"To be among those giants, to be among those ancestors ... I feel it," he said.

The night felt less like a victory lap for veterans and more like a changing of the guard.

Priyanka Chopra Turned Presenter

Among the many international faces lighting up the ceremony, Priyanka Chopra stood out on the global stage.

The actor presented the Best International Feature Film award to Javier Bardem.

Chopra wore a strapless white Dior gown with feather-like detailing and a dramatic slit, paired with a diamond necklace.

Walking the carpet with husband Nick Jonas, the couple delivered one of the evening's most glamorous moments.

Javier Bardem's "Free Palestine" Call

One of the most politically charged moments of the evening came when Javier Bardem addressed the ongoing war and humanitarian crisis while accepting an award for Best International Feature Film, which went to his Norwegian film Sentimental Value.

Wearing a "No to War" pin on his tuxedo, the Spanish actor delivered a brief but powerful message. He said, "No to war and Free Palestine."

The statement drew loud cheers from the audience.

Conan O'Brien's Monologue Was Gloriously Unhinged

Host Conan O'Brien brought his trademark absurdist humour to the ceremony and wasted no time leaning into it.

"I am Conan O'Brien, and I am honoured to be the last human host of the Academy Awards," he joked, adding, "Next year it's going to be a Waymo in a tux."

He began with a warning that the night could get political.

"If that makes you uncomfortable, there's an alternate Oscars hosted by Kid Rock. It's at the Dave & Buster's down the street," he said.

Speaking about how no British actors were nominated for Best Actor and Actress this year, he said, "It's the first time since 2012 that there are no British actors nominated for Best Actor or Actress. A British spokesperson said, 'Yeah, at least we arrest our pedophiles, so we have that going for us.'"

The monologue took playful swings at everything from streaming giants to cultural debates. One of the loudest laughs came when he teased Netflix chief Ted Sarandos.

Congratulations @ConanOBrien on your well-deserved award and thank you for letting me celebrate with you. #Oscars #AcademyAwards pic.twitter.com/ucvEoYS6hf — josh groban (@joshgroban) March 16, 2026

"It's his first time in a theatre!" O'Brien said, before launching into a mock impression. "What are they all doing, enjoying themselves?! They should be home where I can monetise it!"

Timothee Chalamet Becomes The B**t Of A Running Joke

Even those who weren't on stage became part of the night's humour.

During his opening monologue, Conan O'Brien poked fun at Timothee Chalamet, whose recent comments about opera and ballet sparked debate online.

"I hear there are concerns about attacks from both the opera and ballet communities."

The camera cut to a laughing Chalamet, who seemed to take the joke in stride.

Conan O'Brien mocks Timothee Chalamet: Security is extremely tight tonight...there are concerns about attacks from both the opera and ballet communities. They're just mad you left out jazz! pic.twitter.com/QRFsUNjeZ6 — Lunar Surfer (@TheLunarSurfer) March 15, 2026

Jimmy Kimmel's Sharp As Knife Political Digs

Even though Conan O'Brien hosted the show, Jimmy Kimmel delivered some of the sharpest jokes of the night while presenting the documentary awards.

He opened by joking about O'Brien's disappearance, "Conan O'Brien had gone out and accidentally exposed his face to the sun and was incinerated. So I will be finishing out the rest of the program."

Kimmel then shifted to biting political humour.

He said, "There are some countries whose leaders don't support free speech. I'm not at liberty to say which. Let's just leave it at North Korea and CBS."

He also mocked a documentary about Melania Trump.

"Fortunately for all of us, there's an international community of filmmakers dedicated to telling the truth, oftentimes at great risk to make films that teach us, that call out injustice, that inspire us to take action, and there are also documentaries where you walk around the White House trying on shoes."

Jimmy Kimmel at the Oscars tonight:



“There are some countries whose leaders don't support free speech. Let's just say North Korea and CBS.”



The room erupted.



Here's why they laughed:

Bari Weiss — appointed CBS News editor-in-chief by David Ellison, son of Trump megadonor… pic.twitter.com/CAPU9l37l1 — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) March 16, 2026

And he couldn't resist one last jab, "Oh, man, is he going to be mad his wife wasn't nominated for this?"

K-Pop Scripts History

One of the night's most unexpected wins came when Netflix's animated hit KPop Demon Hunters took home Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song. It is a first-time win and nomination for all seven members behind the hit. It is also the first K-pop song to win in the category.

The film, already a massive global sensation, now has two Oscars to match its fandom.

Director Maggie Kang used her speech to reflect on representation.

She said, "For those of you who look like me, I'm so sorry that it took this long to see us in a movie like this."

The victory was celebrated widely online, especially among K-pop fans who may not usually follow Oscar races.

Mr Nobody Against Putin Brings A Russian Dissident's Story To The Oscars

One of the most powerful stories honoured at the ceremony came from the documentary category. Best Documentary Feature went to Mr Nobody Against Putin, which follows a Russian school teacher, Pavel Talankin, who quietly documents life under Vladimir Putin's regime while opposing the war in Ukraine.

Talankin's footage, filmed in a small town near the Ural Mountains, reveals how propaganda and nationalism shape everyday life in Russia's schools.

Co-director David Borenstein used his speech to emphasise the moral choices people face under authoritarian regimes.

He said, "When a government murders people on the streets of our major cities, when we don't say anything, when oligarchs take over the media and control how we could produce it and consume it - we all face a moral choice."

Hollywood Honours Legends

The ceremony paused for one of its most emotional segments: In Memoriam.

The televised tribute honoured several late Hollywood icons, including Rob Reiner, Robert Redford, Catherine O'Hara and Diane Keaton.

Barbra Streisand delivered a heartfelt remembrance of Redford and sang part of The Way We Were, while Rachel McAdams paid tribute to Keaton.

El In Memoriam de Los Oscars 2026...



Ha sido un año terrible... Rob Reiner, Diane Keaton, Catherine O'Hara, Val Kilmer, Robert Duvall, Robert Redford, etc.



Tantas LEYENDAS que nos han acompañado y nos han hecho disfrutar.#Oscars pic.twitter.com/78RN7BbxfG — Lugar Cinema🎬 (@LugarCinema) March 16, 2026

Legendary Indian actor Dharmendra, who died last year, was omitted from the on-air tribute but was named on the Oscars' official In Memoriam list online.

If the 2026 ceremony proved anything, it's that the Oscars remain equal parts awards show, political stage, comedy roast and pop-culture spectacle.

And in a world that feels increasingly chaotic, perhaps that strange mix: heartfelt speeches, awkward jokes, global stars and unexpected winners, is exactly what keeps Hollywood's biggest night endlessly fascinating.

