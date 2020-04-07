One World: Together At Home - How Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, Lady Gaga And More Will Make The Virtual Event A Special One

Priyanka Chopra shared this photo (courtesy priyankachopra)

Actress Priyanka Chopra, who also a member of Global Citizen and a UNICEF Goodwill ambassador, announced that she's part of a virtual event, which will help raise support for World Health Organisation's coronavirus relief fund. In her tweet, Priyanka wrote: "On April 18th, Global Citizen will host One World: Together At Home, the first of its kind global broadcast event in benefit of the WHO Covid-19 Solidarity Fund. We'll be honoring healthcare and front line essential communities. Meanwhile, Global Citizen revealed in a tweet that the event is being organised in collaboration with pop queen Lady Gaga. The impressive line-up of participants include the likes of Grammy-winning singer Billie Eilish, Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney, John Legend, Chris Marin, Lizzo and of course Lady Gaga. The One World: Together At Home event will also have appearances by David Bekham, Idris Elba, who is currently in quarantine after being diagnosed with coronavirus, and Shah Rukh Khan. Yes, you read that right - Shah Rukh Khan.

On their official website, Global Citizen describes the event like this: "Together At Home is a series of virtual, no-contact concerts to inspire us all to stay inside and take action. We want you to be a part of this movement."

"We're excited to announce One World: Together At Home, a global broadcast on April 18, curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga and featuring your favourite artists and comedians - all in support of the WHO and healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis," tweeted Global Citizen.

Shah Rukh, who received an honorary Doctorate from University Of Law, London for philanthropy last year, has offered his personal office in Mumbai as a quarantine facility. Earlier, SRK also pledged donations to four relief funds including Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES), Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund, Ek Saath - The Earth Foundation and Roti Foundation.

Priyanka, who is in the US with husband Nick Jonas, has extended her support to relief funds such as PM-CARES, UNICEF, Goonj, Doctors Without Borders, No Kid Hungry, and SAG-AFTRA. Priyanka had also interacted with World Health Organisation's Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and Dr Maria Van Kerkhove on Instagram to help her followers understand queries about COVID - 19 and the coronavirus.

The One World: Together At Home event will be hosted by international talk show hosts Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon.