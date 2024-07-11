On Vicky Kaushal's Dance Video, Brother Sunny's Spider-Man Comment Eclipsed Everything

Vicky Kaushal in a still from the video. (courtesy: vickykaushal09)

Vicky Kaushal, who is busy with the promotions of Bad Newz, checked into Jaipur, Rajasthan with co-star Ammy Virk. The actor shared a carousel post from his Jaipur diaries. In one of the clips, Vicky Kaushal can be seen dancing with a man dressed in a Spider-Man costume. They are seen doing the hook step of the crazy viral track Tauba Tauba from the film. "A day in Jaipur! #BadNewz. In cinemas 19th July," wrote the actor. Vicky Kaushal's brother and actor Sunny Kaushal commented on the post, "Yeh Spider-Man kya kar raha hai apna kaam chhod ke ( What is Spider-Man doing, leaving all his work aside)?"

Check out Vicky Kaushal's post here:

Speaking of Vicky Kaushal's upcoming film - Bad Newz, directed by Anand Tiwari, it has been produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra and Tiwari. The film is slated to release in theatres on July 19.

Sunny Kaushal started his career in the entertainment industry as an assistant director. He made his debut as an actor with 2016's Sunshine Music Tours And Travels. Sunny went on to star in Akshay Kumar's Gold, in which he played the role of hockey player Himmat Singh. Sunny Kaushal's next film was Bhangra Paa Le. The actor has also featured in a couple of music videos - Taaron Ke Shehar, Dil Lauta Do and Ishq Mein. He was also seen in Shiddat, opposite Radhika Madan and Mili with Janhvi Kapoor. The actor will next be seen in a film, co-starring Neetu Kapoor and Shraddha Srinath.