The Internet Is Convinced (Again) Katrina Kaif Is Pregnant - Watch Airport Video

Katrina Kaif pictured at the airport.

Katrina Kaif was pictured in Mumbai in the early hours of Thursday. She returned to Mumbai after a prolonged absence from the spotlight. The actress was reportedly in Germany. A video of Katrina's airport appearance has been doing the rounds on social media. In the video, she is seen exiting the airport. She sported an oversized white shirt paired with a black jacket and light blue joggers. As soon as the video went viral, Internet users began speculating about the actress' pregnancy (again) due to her loose-fitting clothes.

The netizens expressed their curiosity, with one asking, "Is she pregnant?" Another one commented, "Looks like she is pregnant. She seems to be hiding her tummy." Meanwhile, a third fan commented, "Oversized clothes again? She is definitely pregnant." While an Instagram user commented, "She is using oversized clothes to hide her pregnancy," "Good news is surely on the way. Congrats Kat," a comment read.

During the Bad Newz trailer launch event last week, Vicky Kaushal was questioned about the ongoing pregnancy rumours. Reacting to this, he said, "Main jab good news hogi tabhi jarur aapko bataunga. Jabhi time aayega we won't shy about announcing the news (Whenever there will be good news, I'll share it with you all. Whenever the time is right, we won't shy about announcing the news)."

ICYDK: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married in December 2021.

On the work front, Vicky was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas.