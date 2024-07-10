Vicky Kaushal Shares Throwback Gold: 'This Day, 12 Years Apart...'

Image was shared on Instagram. (Image courtesy: Vickykaushal)

Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal, who is creating waves across social media with his smooth dance moves to Bad Newz song Tauba Tauba, blessed our feed on Wednesday evening with a throwback picture of himself from his early days in Bollywood. On Wednesday, the Sardar Udham star shared two pictures on his Instagram feed. In the first frame, a throwback gold, the actor can be seen standing hold a board in his hand with his name written on it, presumably from an audition. The second frame has the actor surrounded by a sea of fans during the promotions of his upcoming film Bad Newz. For the caption, Vicky Kaushal simply wrote, "This day, 12 years apart… nothing is overnight. Ever so grateful for all your love and blessings."

Take a look at Vicky Kaushal's post below:

Recently, in an interview with Film Companion, Vicky Kaushal opened up about their first Karwa Chauth celebration. The actor also said that Katrina is a “Google Queen”. Recalling the time, Vicky Kaushal, who also kept a fast for his ladylove, said, “I am okay with keeping a fast. As actors, we go through diet restrictions and all that, so being an actor helps. But she [Katrina Kaif] is a Google queen. She asked Google when she'll be able to see the moon.” The couple got married in an intimate ceremony in December 2021.

Vicky Kaushal added how he tried to make Katrina Kaif understand that Moon doesn't listen to Google. The actor said, "Google said 8:30 pm. I told her the moon won't listen to Google; it will come when it wants to. Google can't predict the movement of clouds.”

In the same interview, Vicky Kaushal revealed Katrina Kaif's reaction to his crazy viral song Tauba Tauba. He said, “The biggest relief was when she approved of the song. She was like this is good. And I was like shukar hai. [Thank God.] She keeps telling me, ‘I know you love to dance. But you are a baraati dancer, and not a trained one'. That's because I get carried away, and she tells me that is fine in real life, but I need to preserve the energy for the camera”.”

Vicky Kaushal will next be seen in upcoming film Bad Newz alongside Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk.