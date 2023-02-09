On Sidharth Malhotra's Hand, Wife Kiara Advani's Name In Mehendi

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were spotted at New Delhi airport.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra painted New Delhi airport red as they arrived in matching ensembles. However, Sidharth's mehendi design stole the limelight at the airport. He showed off his mehendi when he waved to those present at the airport. He has etched Kiara's name on his palm. Kiara also showed off her beautiful mehendi-laden hands and sported pink chooda (bridal bangles), sindoor (vermilion) and mangalstura. Kiara looked pretty in a red kurta set, while Sidharth wore a red kurta and white pyjamas.

Later, after distributing sweets to the media stationed at New Delhi airport, the couple was welcomed at home with dhol beats. In the viral video, Kiara and Sidharth can be seen clapping and dancing.

Take a look below:

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married in an intimate ceremony at Suryagarh resort, Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, on February 7. The wedding was attended by their family and close friends Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal, Juhi Chawla-Jay Mehta and Manish Malhotra.

Now a report is doing rounds that the couple will host two wedding receptions, one in Delhi and the other in Mumbai for their industry friends. According to a report in ETimes, the receptions will take place on February 9 and February 12, respectively. "St Regis is a popular destination for many Bollywood celebs because it offers good security and any important event held there can be managed well with little to no concerns over privacy. That's one of the main reasons why Sid-Kiara will be hosting their Mumbai reception at the five-star hotel," ETimes quoted a source as saying.