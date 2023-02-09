Viral: Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra Dance To Dhol Beats At His Delhi House - Watch

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. (courtesy: @moonchilddxz)

Newlyweds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who arrived in Delhi on Wednesday night, received a grand welcome at the actor's house. Twinning in red ensembles, the couple were welcomed with dhol beats and even grooved with their family. In a viral video, Sidharth and Kiara can be seen standing at the gate surrounded by their family. They can be seen clapping and dancing to dhol beats before entering their house. In the background, we can see Sidharth's house decorated with strings of fairy lights.

Take a look at the viral video:

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who got married in Jaisalmer on February 7, checked in New Delhi in traditional red outfits. The couple looked breathtaking as they arrived at the airport. Kiara opted for a red salwar kameez set paired with netted dupatta. On the other hand, Sidharth looked dapper in a red kurta paired with white pyjamas. He added an embroidered shawl to accentuate his look. The couple also distributed the sweets to the media stationed at the venue.

Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, as per ETimes, Sidharth and Kiara will host wedding receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. The New Delhi reception is scheduled for February 9, while the Mumbai one will take place on February 12, as per reports. ETimes quoted a source as saying: "St Regis is a popular destination for many Bollywood celebs because it offers good security and any important event held there can be managed well with little to no concerns over privacy. That's one of the main reasons why Sid-Kiara will be hosting their Mumbai reception at the five-star hotel."