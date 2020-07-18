On Rajesh Khanna's Death Anniversary, Daughter Twinkle Shares A Priceless Throwback. No Caption Needed

Rajesh Khanna with Dimple Kapadia and Asrani. (courtesy twinklerkhanna)

On her father Rajesh Khanna's death anniversary, Twinkle Khanna remembered the late actor by posting a million-dollar throwback picture on her social media profiles. The greyscale throwback picture features the legendary actor along with his wife and Bollywood veteran Dimple Kapadia and actor-filmmaker Asrani. Twinkle Khanna did not accompany the picture with a caption. Rajesh Khanna died in July 2012 and he was posthumously honoured with Padma Bhushan.

See Twinkle Khanna's post here:

On Father's Day this year, Twinkle shared an extensive post for her late father, an excerpt from which read, "Father's Day may be this Sunday but for me it will always be in December (Twinkle shares her birthday with her father on December 29)." She added in her post: "He told my mother that I was the best present she could have ever given him as I entered the world, feet first, on his 31st birthday. He called me Tina Baba, never baby, and though I didn't realise it at that point, my upbringing was different from all the other young girls around me."

Rajesh Khanna, who made his Bollywood debut in the year 1966 with Aakhri Khat, was the star of hit films like Aradhana, Anand, Kati Patang and Safar among many others. He married actress Dimple Kapadia in 1973. In the same year, Dimple Kapadia's debut Bollywood film Bobby, co-starring late actor Rishi Kapoor released.

Dimple Kapadia is best-known for her performances in Bollywood films such as Bobby, Saagar, Rudaali and Gardish among many others. Christopher Nolan's upcoming film Tenet will mark her debut in Hollywood.

Twinkle Khanna is a celebrated columnist and the author of Pyjamas Are Forgiving, The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad and Mrs Funnybones - all of which were best-sellers. Twinkle is also an interior decorator, the owner of The White Window, and a film producer. Her last project as a film producer was the National Award-winning film PadMan, which starred her husband Akshay Kumar in the lead role.