Ahead Of Father's Day, Twinkle's Tribute To Dad Rajesh Khanna: 'The Only Man Who Had The Power To Break My Heart'

Ahead of Father's Day on Sunday, Twinkle Khanna revisited her childhood, her growing up days and fond memories with father Rajesh Khanna, who died in 2012. Twinkle Khanna, who shares her birthday with the legendary actor on December 29, poured her heart out in a piece on her new digital venture Tweak India, which she shared on Instagram with these words: "Father's Day may be this Sunday but for me it will always be in December." In her Instagram post, she shared snippets of her tribute to Rajesh Khanna and wrote: "He told my mother that I was the best present she could have ever given him as I entered the world, feet first, on his 31st birthday. He called me Tina Baba, never baby, and though I didn't realise it at that point, my upbringing was different from all the other young girls around me."

Twinkle Khanna's Instagram post leads us to her complete tribute on the Tweak India page, in which she wrote about growing up in the house of a superstar and her conversations with Rajesh Khanna after he parted ways with Dimple Kapadia, who he got married to in 1973. "When I started dating, we exchanged advice. He told me that he was looking for a partner who would lie down in his lap as they would read the same book together," wrote Twinkle, adding: "'Don't have one boyfriend,' he once said to me, "always have four at a time, that way your heart will never be broken'. A suggestion that held me in good stead, though I never told him that the only man who had the power to break my heart was my father."

Every year on Rajesh Khanna's birthday anniversary, which is also Twinkle's birthday, she remembers her father with priceless throwbacks. Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia's younger daughter, Twinkle's sister Rinke Khanna, is also an actress.

Former actress Twinkle Khanna, who switched careers to become a best-selling author, often features in advertorials. Twinkle, who has had a brief career in films, doesn't hesitate to joke about "legendary acting skills". She currently sports many hats - she's a columnist, an interior designer, a producer and also a Twitter humourist. Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary in January this year.