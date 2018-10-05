On LoveYatri Day, Shah Rukh Khan Sends Love To Aayush Sharma And Arpita

Shah Rukh and Aayush at Arpita's wedding

As LoveYatri released on Friday, Shah Rukh Khan congratulated Aayush Sharma, who stars in the film, and his wife Arpita Khan Sharma, in an adorable tweet. The 52-year-old superstar also sent best wishes and heart-felt love to the couple as Aayush officially stepped into Bollywood today. "Extremely glad for Arpita and Aayush Sharma. Love and success to you now and always! #Loveyatri," read Shah Rukh's tweet. Earlier in June, Shah Rukh had given a massive shout out to the teaser of LoveYatri, which was shared by Salman Khan on Twitter. Aayush Sharma co-stars with Warina Hussan in LoveYatri, which also marks the actress' stepping stone in Bollywood.

Read Shah Rukh's tweet here:

Extremely glad for Arpita and @aaysharma... love and success to u now and always! #Loveyatri — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 5, 2018

Ahead of the big release, Aayush and Warina were also wished luck by Salman Khan, when Aayush replied saying: "Thank you so much bhai... Can't thank you enough for giving us such a big platform and always having faith in us. I hope tomorrow you're a proud producer." LoveYatri has been produced by Salman Khan.

Thank you so much bhai .. can't thank you enough for giving us such a big platform and always having faith in us. I hope tomorrow you're a proud producer.. https://t.co/Jjo1RXAe4A — Aayush Sharma (@aaysharma) October 4, 2018

Shah Rukh and Salman have often contributed to the promotional duties ahead of each other's film releases. This time, Shah Rukh did his bit by tweeting his review after watching the teaser of LoveYatri in June. "Kitna accha hai. Sabko bahut bahut pyaar. My love and hugs to the babies," he wrote in response to Salman's tweet.

Kitna accha hai. Sabko bahut bahut pyaar. My love and hugs to the babies. https://t.co/W77sSkTz83 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 14, 2018

Salman and Shah Rukh famously feature in the history of top-profile Bollywood friendships - they had a fall out in 2008 and publicly patched up at Arpita Khan's wedding in November 2014. A year later, Shah Rukh had revealed the first look of Salman's Bajrangi Bhaijaan and also had a cameo in Tubelight. Salman Khan is making a special appearance in Shah Rukh's Zero, his film with Aanand L Rai.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar also cheered for Aayush Sharma and his new film in a tweet earlier this week: "A breezy delightful and full of pyaar wala love story that makes you want to dance Garba style in abandon! LoveYatri introduces two wonderful debutantes Aayush and Warina! Both confident and so assured! Aayush is such a bundle of energy! And what a dancer! Watch it!" he tweeted.

A breezy delightful and full of pyaar wala love story that makes you want to dance garba style in abandon! #LoveYatri introduces two wonderful debutants @aaysharma and #warina! Both confident and so assured! Aayush is such a bundle of energy !!!! And what a dancer! Watch it!!!!! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) October 3, 2018

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, LoveYatriopened to middling reviews on Friday.