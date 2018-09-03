'I'm Shah Rukh Khan Because Of Salim Khan,' Says SRK

Shah Rukh with Salim Khan's son Salman on the sets of a reality show.

Highlights Shah Rukh will promote Zero on Salman Khan's show 10 Ka Dum SRK says whatever he is today is because of Salman's father Salim Khan "Salim Khan ji supported me a lot": Shah Rukh Khan

Actor Shah Rukh Khan, who will be seen as one of the final guests on the finale of Salman Khan-hosted 10 Ka Dum, said in a statement that he owes his success and fame to his Karan Arjun co-star's writer father Salim Khan, reports news agency IANS. "The first time I came to Mumbai as a struggling actor, I had my meals at Salman's place where Salim Khan ji supported me a lot. It is because of them I have become 'Shah Rukh Khan'," Shah Rukh Khan said in a statement. Salim Khan has been given writing credits for films such as Zanjeer, Seeta Aur Geeta and Sholay among others. Shah Rukh Khan also said that he appeared on the reality show because Salman asked him to and added: "I have come on the show only because of Salman and I will go wherever he tells me to go."

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have been friends for the longest time however they had a fall out in 2008. Though they met at Baba Siddiqui's iftar parties and a few award shows but they buried the hatchet only a few days before Salman's sister Arpita's wedding in 2014.

Shah Rukh and Salman Khan have co-starred in several films together such as Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and the aforementioned Karan Arjun. They've also appeared in cameo roles in each other's films like SRK in Salman's Tubelight and Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega...; and Salman in Shah Rukh's upcoming film Zero.

Advertisement

Shah Rukh will promote Zero on 10 Ka Dm 3 finale. Zero, directed by Aanand L Rai, also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

Shah Rukh Khan will participate in Dum Ka Dum 3 finale with his Rani Mukerji.