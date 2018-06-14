Loveratri Teaser: 'Kitna Acha Hai,' Shah Rukh Khan Tweets To Salman Khan For Aayush Sharma And Warina Hussain

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan on the sets of Bigg Boss

Highlights "My love and hugs to the babies," SRK added SRK's Zero teaser, also featuring Salman, was released today Loveratri is Salman's brother-in-law Aayush's film

Kitna accha hai. Sabko bahut bahut pyaar. My love and hugs to the babies. https://t.co/W77sSkTz83 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 14, 2018

. My love and hugs to the babies," Shah Rukh Khan posted, after sharing Salman Khan's tweet about the recently-releasedteaser. (Salman's reply to Shah Rukh's tweet is awaited but). Loveratri stars Salman's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma with Warina Hussain . The film is a love story, extensively shot in Gujarat and London. Salman is launching Aayush and Warina in the industry with. Meanwhile, it's Shah Rukh and Salman's day today (sort of). Before SRK released the much-awaited Eid-special teaser from his upcoming filmand yes, Salman Khan's also there. Before we bring to you the teasers of both the films, here's what Shah Rukh Khan tweeted.

Watch Loveratri teaser here.







teaser features SRK, who plays a dwarf, as Babua Singh while Salman Khan features as a real life superstar. Here's the Eid-specialteaser. Babua Singh greets the superstar with aand the duo dance's is just crazy.Watching Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, the two superstars of Bollywood, in one frame, is indeed a sweet surprise for all their fans. SRK had also done a cameo in Salman's last Eid releaseShah Rukh Khan's, directed by Aanand L Rai, also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The film hits the screens this December.is presented by Salman Khan's production house and is produced by his mother Salma. Aayush is Salman's sister Arpita's husband. SRK and Salman, who had a fall-out at Katrina Kaif's birthday party in 2008, had mended their relationship in 2014 at her wedding.releases on October 5.