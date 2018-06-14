Loveratri Teaser: 'Kitna Acha Hai,' Shah Rukh Khan Tweets To Salman Khan For Aayush Sharma And Warina Hussain

"Kitna accha hai. Sabko bahut bahut pyaar. My love and hugs to the babies," Shah Rukh Khan posted, after sharing Salman Khan's tweet about the recently-released Loveratri teaser. (Salman's reply to Shah Rukh's tweet is awaited but). Loveratri stars Salman's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma with Warina Hussain. The film is a love story, extensively shot in Gujarat and London. Salman is launching Aayush and Warina in the industry with Loveratri. Meanwhile, it's Shah Rukh and Salman's day today (sort of). Before Loveratri, SRK released the much-awaited Eid-special teaser from his upcoming film Zero and yes, Salman Khan's also there. Before we bring to you the teasers of both the films, here's what Shah Rukh Khan tweeted.
Kitna accha hai. Sabko bahut bahut pyaar. My love and hugs to the babies. https://t.co/W77sSkTz83— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 14, 2018
Watch Loveratri teaser here.
Zero teaser features SRK, who plays a dwarf, as Babua Singh while Salman Khan features as a real life superstar. Here's the Eid-special Zero teaser. Babua Singh greets the superstar with a salaam and the duo dance's is just crazy.
Watching Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, the two superstars of Bollywood, in one frame, is indeed a sweet surprise for all their fans. SRK had also done a cameo in Salman's last Eid release Tubelight.
Shah Rukh Khan's Zero, directed by Aanand L Rai, also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The film hits the screens this December.
Loveratri is presented by Salman Khan's production house and is produced by his mother Salma. Aayush is Salman's sister Arpita's husband. SRK and Salman, who had a fall-out at Katrina Kaif's birthday party in 2008, had mended their relationship in 2014 at her wedding.
Loveratri releases on October 5.