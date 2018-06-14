Loveratri Teaser: Salman Khan Introduces Aayush Sharma And Warina Hussain's Love Story

As promised by Salman Khan earlier, the teaser of Loveratri, featuring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain, dropped by this afternoon. Salman introduced Aayush and Warina's love story as, "Loveratri, ye kahaani hai pyaar aur mohabbat ki. Pyaar kiya nahi jaata, pyaar bas ho jaata hai." In the short video, Aayush and Warina appear to be deeply in love with each other and take their story to different places. Loveratri is set in Gujarat and the duo's dance (precisely, garba) is the main highlight of the video and, obviously, Salman Khan's narration. "Come fall in love," Salman captioned the video on social media.
On Thursday morning, Salman had revealed that the teaser will release in the afternoon.
Aayush Sharma is Salman's sister Arpita's husband. It is his debut Bollywood film and also Warina's first project as an actress. She is a model and has earlier featured in several advertisements.
Loveratri, a love story, also features Ronit Roy and Ram Kapoor with Aayush and Warina. Apart from Gujarat, the film has also been shot in London. Loveratri is directed by Abhiraj Minawala. He had assisted Ali Abbas Zafar in Salman's Sultan.
Weeks ago, a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) member told news agency PTI that the organisation will protest against the Loveratri's release because the title 'distorts the meaning of a Hindu festival.'
CommentsLoveratri is set against the backdrop of Navratri and releases during the festival - October 5.
Loveratri is backed by Salman Khan's production house and produced by his mother Salma Khan.